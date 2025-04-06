IDF responds after Hamas hits Israeli cities in rocket attack: 'Must pay a heavy price'

Israel struck back on Sunday after Hamas terrorists launched several rockets towards towns in the Southern District of Israel on Sunday.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it hit the rocket launchers in the Gaza Strip from which the projectiles were launched earlier Sunday toward Israel.

The rockets were fired from central Gaza towards Ashdod and Ashkelon on Sunday evening. There were reports of damage and debris in several locations.

There were 10 rockets in total, and Israeli forces only intercepted half.

"Approximately five projectiles were successfully intercepted by the IAF [Israeli Air Force]," the military explained. "Falls were identified in several areas."

"IDF Home Front Command soldiers are dispatched to the scenes and are operating in cooperation with Israeli security forces."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was later briefed on the attack and commanded "a forceful response and approved the continued intensified IDF operations in Gaza against Hamas."

"I instructed the IDF to extend the military operation and deal Hamas a heavy blow in response to the launches," Israeli Minister of Defense Israel Katz said in a statement. "For every shrapnel that harms a resident of Ashkelon, the Hamas murderers must pay a heavy price."

Later on X, the IDF shared on-the-ground footage of a neighborhood that was struck by a rocket. The video showed multiple emergency vehicles blaring lights at night as first responders tended to a residential neighborhood.

"This is just one neighborhood in Israel hit by Hamas rocket fire tonight," the post read. "Hamas continues to hide behind Gazan civilians while firing at Israeli civilians."

"We will continue to defend Israelis from the threat of terrorism," the IDF added.

The latest rocket attacks came as the IDF continues targeting terrorist cells across the Middle East. Last week, Israel launched a wave of airstrikes on Syrian military airfields, which were intended to be "a clear message to Turkey not to interfere with Israeli aerial operations in Syrian airspace."

On Friday, the IDF confirmed that it had killed the terrorist leader responsible for killing Shiri, Kfir and Ariel Bibas.

"As part of his role in the terrorist organization, Mohammad Awad was actively involved until his death in recruiting terror operatives in Judea and Samaria and within Israel, through whom he used to plan and carry out attacks against Israelis," the IDF said at the time.

Fox News' Yael Rotem-Kuriel, Caitlin McFall and Efrat Lachter contributed to this report.