In warning to Turkey, Israel hits strategic targets in Syria amid rising tensions

Israel launched a wave of airstrikes on Syrian military airfields this week, in what officials confirmed to Fox News Digital was "intended to send a clear message to Turkey not to interfere with Israeli aerial operations in Syrian airspace."

The escalation marks a turning point in Jerusalem’s stance toward Ankara, as Turkey attempts to expand its military presence in Syria amid regional instability.

The Israeli Defense Forces struck strategic assets at both the Hama military airport and the T-4 airbase, including runways, fuel storage sites, radar systems and weapons caches. The strikes follow weeks of intelligence gathering by the Israeli air force, which tracked military assets in the targeted bases.

The airbases, which had been under the control of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime, are now reportedly being eyed by Turkey for expanded use and the deployment of air defense systems.

Turkey has signaled growing ambitions in Syria. Reports from Middle East Eye indicate that Turkish forces have begun moves to take control of the T-4 base and are planning to install air defense systems there. Since the fall of Assad in December, Ankara has accelerated negotiations with Syria’s interim government over a potential defense pact.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry reacted sharply to the Israeli strikes, labeling Israel’s government as "racist and fundamentalist," accusing it of expansionist ambitions. "Israel’s attacks in Syria, without any provocation, are inconceivable and indicate a policy that thrives on conflict," a ministry spokesperson said. The statement further condemned Israel’s military operations as a threat to regional security.

Fox News Digital requests for comment to the Turkish embassy spokesman in Washington, D.C., were not returned.

Dr. Sinan Ciddi, a Turkey expert at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told Fox News Digital that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is attempting to capitalize on the regional vacuum left by Russia and Iran.

"Erdogan is trying to reignite Turkey’s influence in the region as a sort of neo-Ottoman power," said Ciddi. "He sees Iran’s proxies weakened, Russia overstretched, and is positioning Turkey to dominate the region — particularly through military footholds like the airbases."

Ciddi said Erdogan’s long game includes projecting power in Syria, currying favor with the new government in Damascus and convincing the U.S. to grant Turkey access to F-35 fighter jets in exchange for "managing" Syria.

"Erdogan wants to go to Trump and say, ‘I’m the big guy here. Leave Syria to me, just give me the F-35s,’" Ciddi said. "But Israel sees this as a direct threat. Bombing the T-4 runway was a clear message: you’re not welcome here."

The Turkish leader’s recent inflammatory rhetoric — including prayers for the destruction of Israel during a Ramadan service — has further alarmed Israeli and American observers.

During a recent webinar hosted by the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), former U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Eric Edelman called for urgent diplomatic intervention.

"There ought to be some quiet discussions with Turkey about toning down the rhetoric about Israel — threats to destroy it, whether coming from the president or his son at rallies," said Edelman. "There needs to be some kind of effort to deconflict over Syrian airspace."

Edelman also warned that renewed F-35 sales to Turkey must come with conditions: "If Turkey is actually going to possess the F-35, there has to be some very clear understandings about where they can use it."

Alan Makovsky, JINSA Eastern Mediterranean Policy Project member said, "We can never assume statements like this are just rhetoric," adding, "Erdogan has alluded in the past to being able to ‘come suddenly one night’ — we have to take that seriously."

Inside Israel, officials are closely watching Turkey’s moves in Syria. Avner Golov, vice president of Mind Israel, emphasized that the current crisis reflects a deeper ideological threat.

"Iran is clearly the head of the radical camp, but Erdogan is trying to position himself as the second head — and he’s no less dangerous in terms of potential," he said. "He doesn’t use proxies the same way Iran does. He intervenes directly, including inside Israel through Palestinian citizens and political activism."

"Israel has diplomatic ties with Turkey, but Erdogan keeps blocking meaningful security cooperation in NATO" Golov added. "Now that Turkey is moving south into Syria, we [Israel] need to escalate the rules of engagement. We can’t allow Turkey to create a long-range air defense umbrella on our border."

Golov said the current administration needs to understand that Erdogan's ambitions go beyond Syria. "He wants to become a patron state, to control the skies, and to prevent Israeli operations by claiming we’re violating Syrian sovereignty. But it’s not about sovereignty — it’s about power and shaping the new Middle East in Muslim Brotherhood colors."

On the recent protests against the jailing of the mayor of Istanbul, Ciddi said, "We’ve seen a great challenge to Erdogan with these rising public protests — probably the biggest since the 2013 Gezi protests … jailing an opposition candidate before they even run is a clear sign of weakness. Erdogan doesn’t care about international criticism or economic fallout — all he cares about is maintaining his regime. That’s not strength, it’s desperation."