I killed in collapse of Italy overpass after closure sought

1 killed in collapse of Italy overpass after closure sought

    A car is stopped just where an overpass collapsed when a heavy truck, seen on the road below, was traveling on it, between Milan and Lecco, northern Italy, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. An overpass north of Milan has collapsed under the weight of a truck carrying an over-size load just hours after highway authorities say they requested the road’s immediate closure. (Fabrizio Cusa/ANSA via AP) (The Associated Press)

    A truck lies on a road after an overpass it was traveling on collapsed, between Milan and Lecco, northern Italy, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. An overpass north of Milan has collapsed under the weight of a truck carrying an over-size load just hours after highway authorities say they requested the road’s immediate closure. (Fabrizio Cusa/ANSA via AP) (The Associated Press)

    A car lies beneath an overpass after it collapsed when a heavy truck was traveling on it, between Milan and Lecco, northern Italy, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. An overpass north of Milan has collapsed under the weight of a truck carrying an over-size load just hours after highway authorities say they requested the road’s immediate closure. (Fabrizio Cusa/ANSA via AP) (The Associated Press)

MILAN – An overpass north of Milan has collapsed under the weight of a truck carrying an oversized load just hours after highway authorities say they requested the road's immediate closure.

The news agency ANSA said one person was killed and at least three injured in the collapse Friday.

Italian television images show the highway overpass split in two as firefighters worked under spotlights to determine if there were more victims. Video showed a red car crushed beneath the truck.

The highway authority said in a statement that it had asked for the overpass to be closed after pieces of concrete had fallen from it Friday, but that provincial officials had requested a formal order before acting.

Italian police say the truck carrying steel coils was marked as bearing an oversized load.