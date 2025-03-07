Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

World War Two

Huge unexploded World War II-era bomb found in crowded Paris residential area

Bomb found near train tracks leading to Gare du Nord, Europe's busiest rail station

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Police outside of Paris evacuate people Friday after an unexploded World War II-era bomb was found in the Seine-Saint-Denis area north of the city. (Credit: Reuters)

A half-ton World War II-era bomb found near train tracks in a crowded residential area just outside of Paris unleashed travel chaos across the region Friday, prompting disruptions at Europe's busiest rail station and closures of major roads leading into the French capital. 

The unexploded bomb was found overnight by workers doing earthmoving activity near the tracks in the Seine-Saint-Denis area north of Paris, according to French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot.  

Bomb disposal experts were called to the scene, locals were evacuated and "a quite large" security perimeter was set up around the operation, he added. 

Eurostar, operator of high-speed trains through the Channel Tunnel that links England with the European continent, announced the cancelation of all its services to and from its Paris hub at Gare du Nord and the U.K. and Belgian capitals. 

Paris police secure site where WWII-era bomb was found

French police secure the area near Paris close to the site where an unexploded bomb dating back to World War II was discovered overnight. (Reuters/Benoit Tessier)

"An unexploded bomb from the Second World War was discovered in this area," French national rail operator SNCF wrote on X. "Traffic will not resume until mid-afternoon, after formal authorization from the authorities." 

Paris police also announced the closure of the A1 highway and sections of the capital's always-busy ring road around the city. 

Gare du Nord passengers stranded

Passengers wait inside the departure hall as traffic was disrupted at the Gare du Nord train station in Paris, France, on Friday, March 7. (Reuters/Benoit Tessier)

At Paris' usually bustling Gare du Nord station, bright red signs warning of disruptions greeted commuters.  

SNCF says the station hosts 700,000 travelers per day, making it the busiest rail hub in Europe. 

Person walks across empty Paris ring road

A pedestrian crosses the closed and empty Paris ring road on March 7, 2025. (Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/AFP via Getty Images)

Images captured crowds of stranded travelers there and at the St. Pancras International train station in London. 

Lining up for bus in Paris

Passengers line up to take a bus in order to reach Paris Charles-de-Gaulle Airport as train traffic has been stopped Friday at the Gare du Nord station. (Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/AFP via Getty Images)

"Due to an object on the tracks near Paris Gare du Nord, we are expecting disruption to our services this morning. Please change your journey for a different date of travel," Eurostar wrote on X. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

