Russia

Freed American hostage Marc Fogel lands in US after years in Russian captivity

'MARC FOGEL IS BACK!!! PROMISES MADE, PROMISES KEPT!!!' the White House said

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published | Updated
WATCH LIVE: Freed American hostage meets with Trump at the White House Video

WATCH LIVE: Freed American hostage meets with Trump at the White House

Marc Fogel was serving a 14-year prison sentence after his arrest at a Russian airport for being in possession of drugs, which his family said were medically prescribed marijuana.

Marc Fogel, an American who had been detained in Russia since 2021, landed back in the U.S. on Tuesday.

Fogel, a history teacher who was working at the Anglo-American School in Moscow, returned to the U.S. after his release from Russia following talks with the Trump administration.

He was serving a 14-year sentence after his arrest in August 2021 at a Russian airport for possession of drugs, which his family said was medically prescribed marijuana.

MOTHER OF FREED AMERICAN HOSTAGE MARC FOGEL THANKS PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: 'HE KEPT HIS PROMISE'

Marc Fogel

Marc Fogel, a Pennsylvania history teacher who was working at the Anglo-American School in Moscow, returned to U.S. soil Tuesday night, after Russia, where he had been detained since 2021. (The White House via X)

AMERICAN MARC FOGEL RELEASED FROM RUSSIAN CUSTODY

Marc Fogel and Trump

US President Donald Trump greets former detainee Marc Fogel as he arrives at the White House in Washington, DC, on February 11, 2025. (Photo by TING SHEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Marc Fogel with President Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump held an event to welcome back released American schoolteacher Marc Fogel, who had been held in Russia since 2021, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 11, 2025. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

Fogel was seen in a picture posted by the White House on social media smiling and raising his fist while wrapped in an American flag as he walked off the plane on U.S. soil.

"MARC FOGEL IS BACK!!! PROMISES MADE, PROMISES KEPT!!!" the White House wrote on X.