©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Horse spooks during coronation procession back to Buckingham Palace

King Charles III and Queen Camilla were crowned in a solemn ceremony at Westminster Abbey Saturday morning

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A horse being ridden by a member of the Household Cavalry spooked Saturday morning as it was trotting in the coronation procession from Westminster Abbey back to Buckingham Palace. 

The horse, which was just seconds behind the Gold State Coach carrying King Charles III and Queen Camilla, suddenly began careening backward along the route, crashing into a barrier where members of the public were enjoying the celebration.

Officers standing in front of the metal barriers had to scuttle out of the way to avoid being trampled by the horse. 

The rider quickly gained control of the animal after the incident and it didn’t appear anyone was seriously hurt. 

CORONATION OF KING CHARLES III: THE HISTORIC DAY IN PHOTOS 

Horse backing into barricade

A horse spooked and crashed into a barricade where people were watching the coronation procession Saturday afternoon. (Christopher Pledger/Pool via AP) (Christopher Pledger/Pool via AP)

A stretcher was brought out but wasn’t used – although one guard was helped to her feet and seemed to be limping after the incident, Wales Online reported. 

CORONATION FASHION: KATE MIDDLETON HONORS PRINCESS DIANA, TWINS WITH PRINCESS CHARLOTTE 

The king inside the Gold State Coach

King Charles and Queen Camilla were just seconds ahead of the rogue horse on the coronation route back to Buckingham Palace.   (Rob Pinney/Pool Photo via AP)

The king and queen were crowned at the abbey Saturday morning. Capacity crowds who had lined the route Charles took from the palace to the church – where only 2,000 guests were invited to witness the solemn religious ceremony – remained to watch the newly crowned monarch on his way back in the afternoon. 

Gold State Coach in coronation procession

The king and queen were taken back to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Crown following the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.  (Lesley Martin/PA via AP)

The slight flap didn’t upset the day though. After the king and queen returned to the palace they appeared on the balcony with other members of the royal family to wave to the crowds and watch a military flyover. 

Charles became king in September when his mother Queen Elizabeth II died at 96 years old. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment. 