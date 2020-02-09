Hedge-fund manager deletes tweet that US should let coronavirus 'rampage' through China's communist party

Hedge-fund manager Kyle Bass targeted a Communist-backed Chinese newspaper on Sunday by saying the U.S. should abandon the country and allow the coronavirus to tear through its political party and employees of the paper.

In a since-deleted tweet, Bass, the chief investment officer of Hayman Capital Management, called Hu Xijin, the editor of the Global Times 'ungrateful.' The editor had tweeted he 'appreciated' U.S. aid but argued the country needed to help more with its actions instead of words.

"We should take our supplies and go back home," Bass wrote on Twitter. "Let the Chinese virus rampage through the ranks of the GT [Global Times] and the rest of the Communist Party."

CHINA SEES RECORD INCREASE IN DAILY CORONAVIRUS DEATHS; AT LEAST 908 DEAD IN ALL

The responded by referencing those killed or impacted by the virus so far.

"As an investor with 129K twitter followers, you uttered such a malicious curse," he said. "You bring shame to investors community and social media users.CPC members are ordinary citizens, fathers, husbands, wives, daughters… Dr. Li Wenliang is one of them. You should apologize."

CORONAVIRUS DOCTOR LI WENLIANG'S MOTHER DEMANDS ANSWERS FROM CHINA ABOUT HIS TREATMENT BY POLICE

The editor said that U.S. aid "though belated" is welcomed, "Chinese people heard from the US leaders are much more than the US aid that people actually saw in Wuhan."

"So you still insist cursing GT and all CPC members to be infected by the new virus, right? Americans who know about China, how do you think of this investor’s curse on the Communist Party of China?" he added.

In an emailed statement to Bloomberg News Bass said he deleted the tweet because he “felt that it was too harsh for the rank and file” of the Global Times, but said he would “never apologize to a self-righteous, attempted manipulator of public opinion [referencing Xijin]."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The coronavirus has killed 908 people and infected 40,171 as of Monday.