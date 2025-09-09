Israeli strike targets Hamas leadership in Qatar

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Israel's military targeted senior Hamas leadership in Qatar with an airstrike on Tuesday.

"The IDF and ISA [Shin Bet] conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

Khalil al-Hayya and Zaher Jabarin were the two targets of the Israeli strikes, Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst said Tuesday, citing initial reports. Israeli officials told Fox News Digital that the U.S. was informed in advance of the strikes.

"For years, these members of the Hamas leadership have led the terrorist organization's operations, are directly responsible for the brutal October 7 massacre, and have been orchestrating and managing the war against the State of Israel. Prior to the strike, measures were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and additional intelligence," the IDF added.

"The IDF and ISA will continue to operate with determination in order to defeat the Hamas terrorist organization responsible for the October 7 massacre," it also said.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry said in a statement obtained by Fox News that, "The State of Qatar condemns in the strongest terms the cowardly Israeli attack targeting the residential headquarters of several members of the Hamas Political Bureau in the Qatari capital, Doha.

"The Ministry affirms that security agencies, civil defense, and relevant authorities immediately began responding to the incident and taking the necessary measures to contain its consequences and ensure the safety of residents and surrounding areas," the spokesperson said. "This criminal attack constitutes a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms and a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents of Qatar.

Al-Hayya recently was involved in talks for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of the remaining hostages being held by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

Zaher Jabarin is responsible for Hamas' finances and is a key player in the terrorist organization's West Bank operations. He reportedly was involved in the negotiations as well, although his role was less prominent.

"Today's action against the top terrorist chieftains of Hamas was a wholly independent Israeli operation," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement. "Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility."

The U.S. Embassy in Qatar said it "instituted a shelter-in-place order" in the wake of the strikes.

"We have seen reports of missile strikes occurring in Doha," the embassy said on X. "U.S. citizens are advised to shelter-in-place and monitor U.S. Embassy Doha social media for updates."

Fox News' Efrat Lachter contributed to this report.