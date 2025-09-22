Hamas letter to Trump asks for 60-day ceasefire deal to release half of hostages, sources say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hamas has drafted a letter to President Donald Trump, asking the American commander in chief to guarantee a 60-day ceasefire in exchange for the immediate release of half of the hostages being detained within Gaza, Fox News has learned from a senior Trump administration official and a second source directly involved in negotiations.

The letter is expected to be delivered to Trump this week.

Trump, who has been trying to help serve as a peacemaker on the global stage, has repeatedly called for Hamas to release all the hostages it took captive during the heinous Oct. 7, 2023 attack against Israel.

Last week while visiting England, Trump noted that he wants the hostages to be freed "now — right now."

In a Truth Social post earlier this month, Trump issued what he described as his "last warning" to Hamas.

"Everyone wants the Hostages HOME. Everyone wants this War to end! The Israelis have accepted my Terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well. I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning, there will not be another one!" the president asserted in the Sept. 7 post.

Earlier this year in a March 5 Truth Social post, the president also issued what he called a "last warning."

"Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you," he warned. "I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job, not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say. I have just met with your former Hostages whose lives you have destroyed. This is your last warning!" the president asserted. "RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!"