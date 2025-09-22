Expand / Collapse search
Israel

Hamas letter to Trump asks for 60-day ceasefire deal to release half of hostages, sources say

Trump has been calling for Hamas to release all hostages

Trey Yingst By Trey Yingst , Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published | Updated
EXCLUSIVE: Hamas writes personal letter to Trump amid hostage talks

EXCLUSIVE: Hamas writes personal letter to Trump amid hostage talks

Chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst reports the latest on the letter and what it could mean for ongoing hostage negotiations during 'Fox & Friends.'

Hamas has drafted a letter to President Donald Trump, asking the American commander in chief to guarantee a 60-day ceasefire in exchange for the immediate release of half of the hostages being detained within Gaza, Fox News has learned from a senior Trump administration official and a second source directly involved in negotiations.

The letter is expected to be delivered to Trump this week.

Trump, who has been trying to help serve as a peacemaker on the global stage, has repeatedly called for Hamas to release all the hostages it took captive during the heinous Oct. 7, 2023 attack against Israel.

AMERICAN VETERANS FACING HAMAS THREATS WHILE DELIVERING AID TO PALESTINIANS IN GAZA

U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

U.S. President Donald Trump greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he arrives at the White House for a meeting on April 7, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Chen Mengtong/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

Last week while visiting England, Trump noted that he wants the hostages to be freed "now — right now."

In a Truth Social post earlier this month, Trump issued what he described as his "last warning" to Hamas.

UK, CANADA, AUSTRALIA RECOGNIZE PALESTINIAN STATE; NETANYAHU VOWS ‘IT WILL NOT HAPPEN’

Israel fires back after US allies recognize Palestinian statehood: 'Huge reward to terrorism' Video

"Everyone wants the Hostages HOME. Everyone wants this War to end! The Israelis have accepted my Terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well. I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning, there will not be another one!" the president asserted in the Sept. 7 post.

Earlier this year in a March 5 Truth Social post, the president also issued what he called a "last warning."

ISRAEL LAUNCHES NEW GROUND OFFENSIVE INTO GAZA CITY AS RESIDENTS FLEE IN DROVES

Israeli military advances deeper into Gaza City Video

"Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you," he warned. "I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job, not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say. I have just met with your former Hostages whose lives you have destroyed. This is your last warning!" the president asserted. "RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!"

Trey Yingst currently serves as chief foreign correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in August 2018.

