Haiti seeks foreign military assistance to confront gangs blockading fuel port

Gangs have blocked a fuel terminal last month, crippling transportation, businesses and hospitals in Haiti

Haiti is preparing to seek military assistance from the international community to confront gangs that have blocked the country's principal fuel port, the Miami Herald reported on Friday, citing sources with knowledge of the decision.

The government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry plans to make the written request on Friday to allied nations, without specifying where the troops should come from, the Herald reported.

A representative of the prime minister's office did not respond to a request for comment.

HAITI SEES A SURPRISE RETURN OF CHOLERA, AS A GANG BLOCKADE CAUSES A SHORTAGE OF DRINKING WATER

A man runs away from fire burning in the streets during a protest in the Petion-Ville area of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Oct. 3, 2022. The protests occurred after Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced that the government could no longer afford fuel subsidies, and that prices would have to be increased. 

A man runs away from fire burning in the streets during a protest in the Petion-Ville area of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Oct. 3, 2022. The protests occurred after Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced that the government could no longer afford fuel subsidies, and that prices would have to be increased.  (RICHARD PIERRIN/AFP via Getty Images)

COAST GUARD STOPPED RECORD-BREAKING NUMBER OF HAITIAN MIGRANTS NEAR FLORIDA'S COAST 

Haiti has ground to a halt since a coalition of gangs blocked the Varreux fuel terminal last month. The lack of gas and diesel has crippled transportation and forced businesses and hospitals to halt operations.

It has also led to a shortage of bottled water, just as the country has confirmed a new outbreak of cholera - the spread of which is controlled through hygiene and clean water.