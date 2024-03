Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A gang leader with ties to one of Haiti’s most powerful criminal organizations reportedly has been shot dead by police in Port-au-Prince.

Ernst Julme, the head of the Delmas 95 gang – which is part of gang leader Jimmy "Barbeque" Cherizier’s "Viv Ansanm" alliance – was gunned down Thursday weeks after his escape from custody in a massive jailbreak, Reuters reports.

His death came a day after two other suspected Haiti gang members were killed and set on fire in a suburb of Port-au-Prince in an apparent act of vigilante justice.

Jimmy Cherizier, a 46-year-old known by the nickname "Barbecue," runs a gang coalition called the G9 Family and Allies, which has risen to become perhaps the most powerful gang in Haiti.

The apparent vigilante killings in Pétion-Ville – a suburb of the Caribbean country’s capital – happened as Haitian newspaper Le Nouvelliste reported Wednesday that at least 15 people have died in attacks around that area, which is home to numerous embassies, according to Reuters.

A Reuters journalist there said they saw the two suspected gang members killed and set on fire. Earlier, the news agency said footage it viewed showed the individuals’ bodies lying and being dragged around on the street, with one of the men with his hands cut off.

One of the suspected gang members also had their family home set on fire, Reuters is reporting.

The UN Security Council released a statement the same day saying its members "strongly condemned the violence and the attacks carried out by the armed gangs and stressed the need for the international community to redouble its efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to the population and to support the Haitian National Police, including through building its capacity to restore law and order."

"The members of the Security Council expressed grave concern at the illicit flow of arms and ammunition into Haiti that remains a fundamental factor of instability and violence," that statement added.

Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department announced Thursday that it has evacuated more than 160 Americans out of Haiti since Sunday.

"We reiterate our message to U.S. citizens: Do not travel to Haiti," the agency also said, according to The Associated Press. "We have been stressing that the U.S. government cannot guarantee U.S. citizens will be evacuated given the situation on the ground."

Fox News’ Michael Lee contributed to this report.