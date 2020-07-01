Groom may have infected 100 people with coronavirus at wedding he wanted put off

A software engineer who traveled from a Delhi, India, suburb to his home in Bihar for his wedding in June could have infected nearly 100 guests with coronavirus, according to a report.

The 30-year-old arrived in the town of Paliganj the second week of May, ahead of the June 15 event, before he began to present symptoms of COVID-19, including fever and diarrhea. He wasn’t tested for the virus, according to CBS, as his family pushed for him not to reschedule the wedding.

The groom was given over-the-counter medicine for the fever and went on with the wedding as planned. He was dead two days later and the family quickly cremated him without informing authorities. The event hosted more than 350 people in total.

“Even though he was feeling unwell by June 14 and wanted the wedding deferred, family heads from both sides advised against it, citing huge financial losses if the arrangements had to be canceled," a relative later told The Indian Express.

India lifted its nationwide lockdown in June after two months of enforcement, which eased restrictions on business, but large social gatherings are still prohibited, with weddings specifically not allowed to have more than 50 guests.

Officials are instigating the incident.