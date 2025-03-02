Israel blocks humanitarian aid into Gaza after Hamas rejects ceasefire extension proposal

Israeli officials announced Sunday that they are stopping the entry of all goods and supplies into the Gaza Strip and warned Hamas it would face "additional consequences" if it does not accept a new proposal for an extended ceasefire.

"With the conclusion of the 1st stage of the hostages deal and in light of Hamas's refusal to accept the [U.S. Mideast envoy Steve] Witkoff framework for the continuation of the talks, to which Israel agreed, PM Netanyahu decided: as of this morning, entry of all goods & supplies to the Gaza Strip be halted," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on X.

"Israel will not allow a ceasefire without a release of our hostages. If Hamas persists in its refusal, there will be additional consequences," the post added.

Hamas accused Israel of trying to derail the fragile truce and said its decision to cut off aid was "cheap extortion, a war crime and a blatant attack on the (ceasefire) agreement."

The first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, which included an uptick in humanitarian assistance, expired on Saturday. The two sides have not yet negotiated the second phase, in which Hamas was called to release dozens of remaining hostages in return for an Israeli pullout and a lasting ceasefire.

Israeli officials said earlier on Sunday that they support a proposal to extend the first phase of the ceasefire through Ramadan and Passover, or April 20. It said the proposal came from the Trump administration's Mideast envoy, Steve Witkoff.

Under that deal, Hamas would release half the hostages on the first day and the remainder when an agreement is reached on a permanent ceasefire, according to Netanyahu's office.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.