Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Greta's anti-Israel stunt goes awry

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Greta Thunberg deported from Israel after Gaza-bound 'selfie yacht' was seized

- Shocking number of Democrats vote against GOP resolution condemning Boulder attack

- 'Israel-Palestine Conflict' section of study guide for high schoolers draws outrage

TOP STORY: Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was deported from Israel after the country’s naval forces detained her Gaza-bound flotilla. The Israeli navy intercepted the flotilla, named the Madleen, early on Monday. Thunberg posted a video amid the chaos saying that she had been "kidnapped" by Israel, a comment which drew scorn given the plight of the hostages who have been held in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023.

VIDEO: David and Rivkah Costello, neighbors of the Boulder terror attack suspect, spoke with Fox News Digital about their interactions with the family and their sense of safety following the tragedy. WATCH HERE:

TRUE COLORS: More than 100 Democrats voted against a House GOP-led resolution to condemn the terror attack in Boulder, Colorado , in which pro-Israeli activists were attacked with fire bombs. It passed 280-113, with 75 Democrats joining Republicans to vote for the bill.

INDOCTRINATION TEST: One state's 10th grade Regents Exam study guide intended is drawing outrage for defining Zionism as an "example of extreme nationalism" and characterizing it as the "belief that Jews need a homeland in Palestine." It gets even worse. Read about it here.

FREE TO HATE: A federal judge sided with Mahmoud Khalil , an anti-Israel ringleader detained by the Trump administration, blocking the government from continuing to hold him on "foreign policy" grounds. The ruling is a significant legal setback for the administration's efforts to deport Khalil, who has been held at a detention facility in Louisiana following his involvement in anti-Israel demonstrations at Columbia University.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Kobi Kalfon shares his anguish as his son Segev Kalfon, 27, remains one of 55 hostages still held in Gaza tunnels after more than 600 days following the Hamas attack on the Nova music festival.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "The tiny amount of aid that wasn’t consumed by the ‘celebrities’ will be transferred to Gaza through real humanitarian channels. There are ways to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip — they do not involve provocations and selfies." - Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs after IDF intercepted ship carrying Greta Thunberg.

