India

Greek prime minister asks India to play key role in building global partnerships to address war challenges

India and Greece agreed to boost ties in the defense, pharmaceutical, space and shipping sectors

  • Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis urged India to take a leading role in building international partnerships to address challenges stemming from wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.
  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced plans to improve ties between India and Greece in the defense, pharmaceuticals, space and shipping sectors.
  • A working group was established to foster collaboration in cybersecurity, counterterrorism and maritime security between the two countries.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday asked India to play a leading role in building international partnerships to meet the unprecedented challenges brought by the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East and changes in climate and energy security.

"We view India as one of the main pillars of stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region," Mitsotakis said after his talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Modi told reporters that India and Greece agreed to boost ties in the defense, pharmaceutical, space and shipping sectors as they seek to double their bilateral trade by 2030 from nearly $2 billion in 2022-23.

Modi also said the two countries set up a working group to cooperate in the fields of cybersecurity, counterterrorism and maritime security. He added that new opportunities are arising in India in defense manufacturing and that the two countries agreed to cooperate in this key sector but did not give details.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Narendra Modi

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi as he arrives for a delegation level meeting in New Delhi, India, on Feb. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Mistotakis, who arrived in India on Tuesday, will also visit Mumbai, India's financial and entertainment hub, on Thursday. He is accompanied by a large business delegation. He said Greece and India are investing in renewable energy, infrastructure, ports and shipping.

India mainly exports aluminum, organic chemicals, and iron and steel to Greece, whose exports to India include minerals, mineral oils, sulfur, aluminum foil, electrical machinery and equipment and building stones.