Greek island's residents without water after suspected pipeline sabotage

Residents of the Greek island of Aegina have spent several days without drinkable water running in their homes after an alleged act of sabotage disabled an undersea pipeline from the mainland, authorities in Athens said Tuesday.

GREEK POLICE ARREST 12 LEFT-WING PROTESTERS WHO SHUT DOWN EXAMS OVER PRIVATE UNIVERSITY BILL

Officials said an explosive charge likely cut off the supply of fresh water carried along the 7.5-mile-long pipeline and that repairs were likely to take several weeks. Greater Athens regional governor Nikos Hardalias said Tuesday that coast guard divers had located the damaged section.

Some officials have suggested that the alleged sabotage might be connected to competition among private interests to supply Athens' nearby islands with water. Hardalias, who traveled by boat Monday to an area above the damage site, said he had requested a judicial investigation into the alleged attack.

"Our priority is to upgrade and update our security measures so that this critical infrastructure is not subject to another act of sabotage," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Aegina is a popular weekend destination for people who live in Athens. The island lies 15.5 miles southwest of Piraeus, home to the Greek capital's main port, and has a year-round population of about 13,000 residents.