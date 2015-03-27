Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update November 17, 2014

Greece vows tougher tax policy

By | Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece – Greece's cash-strapped government is promising to raise an additional €11.8 billion ($17.5 billion) through 2013, with a crackdown on tax evasion.

Finance Minister George Papaconstantinou announced the measures Monday, a year after Greece was granted an international bailout loan package worth €110 billion from the European Union and International Monetary Fund to rescue it from the brink of bankruptcy.

Debt inspectors, due in Athens this week, have warned that Greece needs to improve its tax system to end a weak run in state revenues that is threatening the country's fiscal rescue program