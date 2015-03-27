Greece vows tougher tax policy

Greece's cash-strapped government is promising to raise an additional €11.8 billion ($17.5 billion) through 2013, with a crackdown on tax evasion.

Finance Minister George Papaconstantinou announced the measures Monday, a year after Greece was granted an international bailout loan package worth €110 billion from the European Union and International Monetary Fund to rescue it from the brink of bankruptcy.

Debt inspectors, due in Athens this week, have warned that Greece needs to improve its tax system to end a weak run in state revenues that is threatening the country's fiscal rescue program