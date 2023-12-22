Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe

Greece rescues 81 from stranded ship on common migrant route

Rescued passengers identified themselves as Egyptians, Pakistanis, Syrians

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Authorities in southern Greece have rescued 81 people stranded on a ship south of the mainland, on a route frequently used to take migrants illegally to Italy, local officials said Friday.

GREECE TO INVESTIGATE HANDLING OF MASS-CASUALTY MIGRANT BOAT WRECK

Municipal officials in the southern Greek port of Kalamata said the city had provided a temporary shelter for the people rescued, who identified themselves as coming from Egypt, Pakistan and Syria.

Greek flag

The Greek flag is photographed cast against a clear sky. (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The rescue operation occurred just south of Greece’s search and rescue area, authorities said, without providing other details.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In June, a fishing trawler traveling on the same route sank, killing hundreds of migrants. The coast guard rescued 104 people and recovered 82 bodies while hundreds of others crammed inside the vessel were never found.