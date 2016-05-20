Golden ring, chain found hidden in Holocaust victim's mug

A spokesman for the Auschwitz Museum says a Polish-made golden ring and chain have been found hidden under the false base of an enameled mug that must have belonged to a victim of the Nazis' death camp.

Piotr Sawicki told The Associated Press on Friday that the find was revealed during conservation work for enamel items on display at a permanent exhibition of items robbed from Auschwitz victims.

Sawicki says "it is highly probably that the mug belonged to a Jewish person who brought to Auschwitz for extermination."

Tests have shown the items are made of gold and they bear a seal used in Poland from 1921-31. The false base bears a Polish company name, but there are no signs to help identify the owner.