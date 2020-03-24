Global coronavirus infections top 400,000

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The number of COVID-19 infections worldwide topped 400,000 on Tuesday and more than 18,200 people have died as a result, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

COVID-19 rapidly spread across the globe after it was first discovered in Wuhan, China and world leaders and health officials continue to grapple with how best to contain the spread of infection.

Aside from China—which has 81,591 confirmed cases of the virus—Italy continues to battle with a staggering 69,176 cases and the highest death toll in the world with 6,820 people dead.

In the United States, with a recorded 50,493 cases of coronavirus, state officials in at least 16 states have issued sweeping stay at home orders, mandating non-essential workers to work from home and shutting down businesses, dine-in restaurants, schools, and other places to prevent large groups of people from congregating.

In New York-- the epicenter of the virus for the U.S.-- Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y. warned that the number of confirmed cases in his state “is doubling about every three days,” as health officials see an uptick in testing to try to fight 25,665 cases of COVID-19. The number of cases in the heavily populated city is 10 times that of California and Washington, both of which are facing massive numbers of infections.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.