©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Germany to affirm stronger role on world stage

By | Associated Press
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2014 file picture German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen, center, greets German helicopter pilots in a hangar at Camp Marmal in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan. Germany is affirming its growing role on the world stage in new security guidelines that mark another step away from its caution after World War II. A draft defense policy paper obtained by The Associated Press Tuesday July 12, 2016 and due to be presented on Wednesday states that "Germany is a globally highly connected country ... which has a responsibility to actively shape the global order." (John MacDougall, Pool Photo via AP, file)

BERLIN – Germany is affirming its growing role on the world stage in new security guidelines that mark another step away from its caution after World War II.

A draft defense policy paper obtained by The Associated Press Tuesday and due to be presented on Wednesday states that "Germany is a globally highly connected country ... which has a responsibility to actively shape the global order."

It formalizes what leading officials have been saying for the past two years — a period in which Germany has played a leading diplomatic role in Ukraine's conflict and also sent weapons to Kurdish fighters in northern Iraq.

The so-called "white book," the first such review since 2006, also raises the possibility of other European Union countries' citizens serving in Germany's military.