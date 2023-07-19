Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Germany
Published

Germany arrests 4 for stealing nearly 500 ancient Celtic gold coins

483 coins were taken from Bavaria's Celtic and Roman Museum last year

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

German authorities said Wednesday that they have arrested four suspects in the theft of hundreds of ancient gold coins from a museum in Bavaria last year.

AMERICAN WOMAN FINED FOR TRYING TO BRIBE GERMAN PASSPORT OFFICER WITH $100

Thieves broke into the Celtic and Roman Museum in Manching and took 483 Celtic coins that were discovered during an archaeological dig nearby in 1999. The coins dated to around 100 B.C.

Celtic coins

Four suspects accused of stealing 483 ancient Celtic coins from a Bavarian museum have been arrested, according to German authorities. (Frank Maechler/dpa via AP, file)

Officials have said that cables were cut at a telecommunications hub and knocked out local networks before the heist, and that the thieves got in and out of the museum in nine minutes early on Nov. 22 without raising the alarm.

NEBRASKA ARMY VET FACES EXTRADITION TO GERMANY FOR KILLING MISTRESS IN 1978

Bavaria's state interior ministry said raids were carried out in the Schwerin region of northeastern Germany on Tuesday and four people were arrested. It didn't elaborate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The regional interior minister, Joachim Herrmann, said in a statement that the operation was an "outstanding investigative success" and that "professional thieves" were arrested.