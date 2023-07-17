Expand / Collapse search
Germany
Published

American woman fined for trying to bribe German passport officer with $100

70-year-old American woman attempted to go through passport control by presenting a valid ID

Associated Press
An American woman was fined after attempting to bribe a police officer at the Munich airport’s passport control over the weekend, according to German federal police.

The 70-year-old was traveling from Athens to Washington with a stopover in Munich when she attempted to go through passport control without presenting a valid ID, police said.

When the passport control officer told her she needed a passport to enter the flight area, the woman said she had accidentally left her passport on her previous flight from Athens to Munich.

Germany News

A 70-year-old American woman was fined for trying to bribe a German passport worker at Munich's airport.

However, when the officer went to ask the airline Lufthansa whether they had found it, the woman pulled out a $100 bill and asked the officer to let her through without a passport, according to police.

German authorities refused her entry on the flight and fined her $1,122 for attempted bribery. Since her passport was not immediately found, the woman had to remain in Munich until she was able to get a new passport from the U.S. Consulate, police said.