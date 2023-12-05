Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Germany

German man arrested after allegedly forming armed group opposing COVID measures

The suspect is accused of using a 3D printer to produce weapon parts and conducting training sessions

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

  • A 39-year-old German man accused of forming an armed group against COVID-19 measures in 2021 has been arrested in Portugal.
  • The suspect, whose name has not been disclosed, lived in Bavaria and was charged in June by prosecutors.
  • Along with two others, he is accused of forming a criminal organization and an armed group named "Paladin" in early 2021 with the goal of opposing coronavirus measures.

A German man accused of forming an armed group to oppose government measures against the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 has been arrested in Portugal, German prosecutors said Tuesday.

GERMAN MAN WHOSE AILING WIFE ACCUSED HIM OF HOLDING HER CAPTIVE FOR OVER A DECADE TO BE RELEASED

The 39-year-old man, whose name wasn't released, most recently lived in Bavaria and was charged in June, prosecutors in Koblenz said. He is accused, along with two others, of forming a criminal organization and an armed group named "Paladin" in early 2021, which prosecutors said aimed to act against coronavirus measures.

Prosecutors state that there is no evidence of plans for an actual attack by the group.

The suspect is accused of producing weapon parts with a 3D printer and holding training sessions with the group's other members, but no evidence has emerged of plans for any attack, prosecutors said in a statement.

GERMAN POLICE ARREST 2 MEN ACCUSED OF SMUGGLING OVER 200 MIGRANTS INTO EUROPE

The suspect's whereabouts had been unknown since at least June, and he was arrested in Portugal last month, prosecutors said. He is now in pre-extradition custody in Portugal, but it's not yet clear whether and when he will be transferred to Germany.