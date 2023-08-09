Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

France
Published

German man whose ailing wife accused him of holding her captive for over a decade to be released

No evidence of rape or injury was found to support the wife who claimed that the husband kidnapped, abused her in Forbach, France

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 55-year-old German man who was arrested after his wife accused him of holding her captive for over a decade will be released without charges, the lead prosecutor in the French city of Sarreguemines said Tuesday.

The woman, aged 53, was found Monday bedridden, half-naked, and with a shaved head in the couple's home in Forbach, near the French-German border in the Grand Est region of northeastern France. She has maintained her allegations of being held captive and abused by her husband since 2011.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, prosecutor Olivier Glady said there was no evidence supporting the woman' claims of kidnapping, torture or abuse. "The situation of kidnapping which she keeps complaining about is a nonexistent reality," he said.

3 HIKERS FOUND DEAD NEAR NOTORIOUS RIDGE IN SCOTTISH HIGHLANDS 

Forbach, France

General view of Forbach, France, on Aug. 7, 2023. A German man is suspected of holding his wife captive and torturing her for years in eastern France.  (Thomas Frey/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Glady said the husband took care of his wife following the onset of severe symptoms related to an undisclosed illness. A thorough forensic examination of the woman found no signs of rape or injury, he said.

Glady said there were inconsistencies in the woman's accounts of alleged abuse.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The man, in his defense, claimed that he had been caring for his ailing wife while she battled cancer.

Details emerged that the couple had not registered with the French or German health systems for years and had been estranged from their families.

Authorities said an investigation was ongoing.