German far-right angry at soccer team's photos on candy bars

By | Associated Press
    Packages of a popular chocolate bar with childhood pictures of German national soccer players, from left, Jerome Boateng, Ilkay Gundogan and Polish born Lukas Podolski are arranged on a table for a photograph in Berlin Wednesday, May 25, 2016. Candymaker Ferrero swapped the usual blond boy on its 'Kinder' bars ahead of this summer's European Championships for photos of German players as children and prompted online outrage among Germany's far right. Jerome Boateng, whose father is from Ghana, was born in Berlin and Ilkay Gundogan, whose parents are Turkish, was born in Gelsenkirchen. (AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop) (The Associated Press)

    Packages of a popular chocolate bar with childhood pictures of German national soccer players, from top, Jerome Boateng, Lukas Podolski and Ilkay Gundogan are arranged on a table for a photograph in Berlin Wednesday, May 25, 2016. Candymaker Ferrero swapped the usual blond boy on its "Kinder' bars ahead of this summer's European Championships for photos of German players as children and prompted online outrage among Germany's far right. Jerome Boateng, whose father is from Ghana, was born in Berlin and Ilkay Gundogan, whose parents are Turkish, was born in Gelsenkirchen. (AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop) (The Associated Press)

    A package with a short bio of national soccer player Jerome Boateng sits on a package of a popular chocolate bar with a childhood picture of Ilkay Gundogan as they are placed on a table for a photograph in Berlin Wednesday, May 25, 2016. Candymaker Ferrero swapped the usual blond boy on its 'Kinder' bars ahead of this summer's European Championships for photos of German players as children and prompted online outrage among Germany's far right. Jerome Boateng, whose father is from Ghana, was born in Berlin and Ilkay Gundogan, whose parents are Turkish, was born in Gelsenkirchen. (AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop) (The Associated Press)

BERLIN – Photos of Germany's national soccer team on packages of a popular chocolate brand have prompted online outrage among Germany's far right because they include childhood pictures of players of migrant origin.

Candymaker Ferrero swapped the usual blond boy on its 'Kinder' bars ahead of this summer's European Championships for photos of German players as children. Among them are Jerome Boateng, whose father is from Ghana, and Ilkay Gundogan, whose parents are Turkish.

A regional branch of the anti-Islam PEGIDA movement asked on Facebook "Is this a joke?" Other commenters expressed outrage Wednesday and threatened boycotts.

Tommy Frenck, the owner of a restaurant catering to the far right, said on Facebook the pictures "make it very easy give up chocolate" and urged a boycott "until marketing bosses have come to their senses."