German brothers, ages 4 and 6, run away from home, cause $17,000 in damage

Two Bavarian brothers, who ran away from home, left a trail of destruction in their village, including torching a neighbor's garage, German police say.

The boys, ages 4 and 6, from Kulmbach, ran away Monday afternoon, according to police spokesman Alexander Horn.

In the process, they stole a neighbor's gas burner, setting alight parts of a garage.

Subsequently, they flooded a second neighbor's cellar, stole an aerosol can and sprayed white varnish across other neighbors' doors and cars.

When all was said and done, they caused some 15,000 euros ($16,780) in damage, which their parents will have to pay for.

When they were eventually wrangled up by police -- thanks to a neighbor who called authorities -- they were taken to a local welfare office. Their mother was called to pick them up.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.