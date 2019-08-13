Expand / Collapse search
Germany
German brothers, ages 4 and 6, run away from home, cause $17,000 in damage

Two Bavarian brothers, who ran away from home, left a trail of destruction in their village, including torching a neighbor's garage, German police say.

The boys, ages 4 and 6, from Kulmbach, ran away Monday afternoon, according to police spokesman Alexander Horn.

In the process, they stole a neighbor's gas burner, setting alight parts of a garage.

Subsequently, they flooded a second neighbor's cellar, stole an aerosol can and sprayed white varnish across other neighbors' doors and cars.

The boys, ages six and four, from Kulmbach, (pictured) ran away Monday afternoon, according to police spokesman Alexander Horn.<br data-cke-eol="1"> (istock)

When all was said and done, they caused some 15,000 euros ($16,780) in damage, which their parents will have to pay for.

When they were eventually wrangled up by police -- thanks to a neighbor who called authorities -- they were taken to a local welfare office. Their mother was called to pick them up.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

