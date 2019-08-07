Lioness devours pair of cubs days after giving birth in German zoo

Staffers at a German zoo were shocked when a lioness ate her two cubs a mere three days after giving birth to them, officials said Monday.

Kigali, 5, gave birth to the nameless cubs at the Leipzig Zoo on Friday, only to wind up eating them whole.

"The virgin mother first took care of her boys before she suddenly ate the two babies completely during the fur care," the zoo posted on Facebook on Monday.

Zoo officials said Kigali had been taking care of the cubs at first, as most mothers would. An autopsy to determine whether the infants were ill or had developmental issues will be impossible now that they've been devoured, zoo officials said.

The Facebook post said the lion had eaten regularly. She is being resocialized with Majo, the male lion who fathered the cubs.