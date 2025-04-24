Expand / Collapse search
France

French student arrested after stabbing attack leaves 1 dead, 3 injured at private Catholic school

Teachers overpower 15-year-old student in Nantes before police arrive, report says

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Stabbing attack at French high school leaves 1 dead, 3 injured Video

Stabbing attack at French high school leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

Police respond to stabbing at private Catholic high school in Nantes, France. (Credit: APTN) 

French police arrested a student Thursday after he allegedly killed another student and injured three others in a stabbing attack at his private Catholic school. 

The 15-year-old attacker was overpowered by teachers at the Notre-Dame-de-Toutes-Aides High School in Nantes before police arrived, a law enforcement spokesperson told Reuters. 

"A knife attack took place this afternoon at a private school in Nantes," Education Minister Elisabeth Borne wrote on X. "I am going there with [Interior Minister] Bruno Retailleau to express my solidarity with the victims and my support for the educational community." 

The student stabbed four students with a knife during a lunch break, according to the Associated Press. 

People evacuate French high school following stabbing attack

Students evacuate the Notre-Dame de Toutes-Aides High School in Nantes, France, following a knife attack on April 24. (Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images)

Police told Reuters that there was nothing to indicate a terrorist motive. 

Students at the school told French media at the scene that they had received an email from the assailant earlier in the day with unspecified grievances. 

Stabbing attack at Nantes high school

French soldiers and police stand close to the high school where a stabbing attack happened in Nantes on Thursday, April 24. (Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images)

The attacker was dressed in all black clothing and wore a helmet and balaclava, Reuters also reported, citing local newspaper Ouest France. 

Police at scene of stabbing in France

The student attacker was reportedly subdued by teachers Thursday before police arrived. (Reuters/Stephane Mahe)

Photos taken near the school showed a heavy security presence Thursday. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

