Amsterdam knife attacker who injured 2 Americans suspected of having 'terrorist motive,' prosecutors say

A man who stabbed five people in Amsterdam last week, including two Americans, likely had a "terrorist motive," Dutch prosecutors announced Tuesday.

The suspect, identified by police as a 30-year-old Ukrainian from the Donetsk region, according to Reuters, was taken into custody Thursday after a bystander reportedly overpowered him.

"The man is suspected of five counts of attempted murder or manslaughter with a terrorist motive," the news agency quoted prosecutors as saying Tuesday.

Authorities identified the victims of the shopping district stabbing spree as a 69-year-old man and 67-year-old woman from the U.S.; a 73-year-old woman from Belgium; a 26-year-old man from Poland; and a 19-year-old woman from Amsterdam.

"The police investigation is in full swing and has full priority at the moment. We hope to soon get more clarity about the background of this horrible stabbing," Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema said last week. "Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and loved ones."

Police said the suspect checked into a hotel in Amsterdam the day before the attack, Reuters reported.

The Polish victim has been released from a local hospital. As of Tuesday, the other victims remain in medical care and are in stable condition, Reuters added.

A State Department spokesperson confirmed to Fox News that two U.S. citizens were injured during the incident.

"The U.S. Department of State has no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas," the spokesperson said. "We are closely following reports of a stabbing in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. We extend our sympathies to the victims and to the families of those affected. We can confirm that two U.S. citizens were injured."

Fox News’ Greg Wehner, Nick Kalman and the Associated Press contributed to this report.