French police break up 81-person orgy for breaking coronavirus curfew

French police raided an at-least-81-person orgy at a warehouse outside of Paris Friday and cited the participants for breaking the city’s coronavirus curfew.

Officers arrived on the scene at 9 p.m. after neighbors reported the party and were allowed to enter the warehouse in Collegien, about 20 miles east of Paris, around 11 p.m., hours after the country's 6 p.m. curfew, the Independent reported.

At least 81 orgy participants were fined 135 Euros.

Three people who reportedly organized the orgy were also taken in for questioning.

An investigator said the orgy "was in breach of the curfew, and there were also problems with masks and social distancing," according to the Independent. "Those involved in the libertine party cooperated with the police, and there was no resistance to the police."

Police also confiscated sound and lighting systems set up for the "libertine party" and alcohol.

The orgy raid comes a little over a month after police in Belgium raided a 52-person orgy at a birthday party in a house in front of a coronavirus clinic.

All of the participants were fined for breaking coronavirus gathering rules.

"I’m angry, François Culot, mayor of a nearby town, said, according to the Independent. "Some people really don’t respect anything! Organizing an illegal party in the middle of the night in front of a clinic where Covid patients are treated? This is unacceptable!"

Another 25-man orgy in Brussels, Belgium, was also busted in late November for breaking lockdown rules. Jozsef Szajer, an anti-gay Hungarian politician quickly resigned after his participation in the party became public.