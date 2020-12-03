COVID-19 orgy host: Lawmakers from 9 countries came to sex parties

The organizer of a 25-man orgy in Brussels, busted last week for breaching coronavirus lockdown rules, said male leaders from nine countries were guests at his parties.

In a Wednesday interview with Polish news outlet Onet, David Manzheley said he organized gay sex events for two years, often with hundreds of participants. The latest soiree in his Brussels apartment was busted last week.

“Many public figures from various countries appear at my events, including Polish politicians,” Manzheley told Onet. “They have families and they have asked from the outset to keep their participation in the gay orgy a secret.”

Authorities discovered 25 men, most of whom were naked, at the party above a cafe. The news spread and resulted in the resignation of Jozsef Szajer, a 59-year-old member of the European Parliment, who represented Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party.

The public prosecutor’s office in Brussels confirmed that a man identified as S.J. was in attendance and allegedly tried to escape through the first-story window of an apartment below before he was apprehended.

In addition to Polish politicians, leaders from Ukraine, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Spain also have attended past parties, Manzheley said. He emphasized that many of his frequent guests are Poles and Hungarians.

Manzheley noted that everyone is required to sign a declaration saying that are not infected with COVID-19. He described how police officers entered the apartment because someone left the door open. He said he was not fined.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.