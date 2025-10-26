Expand / Collapse search
French officials arrest multiple suspects in Louvre crown jewel heist

Thieves stole over $100 million in jewels from Paris' Louvre on Oct. 19

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Video purportedly shows man breaking open case inside the Louvre's Apollo Gallery during daylight heist

Video purportedly shows man breaking open case inside the Louvre's Apollo Gallery during daylight heist

Video shows what may be footage of an individual breaking into a case in the world-famous Louvre Museum in Paris, France. Thieves stole several valuable items during the brazen daylight heist. (Credit: BFMTV)

Multiple suspects have been arrested in connection with the theft of crown jewels from the Louvre Museum in Paris last weekend, French officials said Sunday.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said that investigators made the arrests on Saturday evening, including one man who was taken into custody as he was about to leave the country from Charles de Gaulle airport.

Beccuau did not confirm the number of arrests, though French media BFM TV and Le Parisien newspaper earlier reported that two suspects had been arrested and taken into custody. She did not say whether the jewels had been recovered.

Thieves took less than eight minutes to steal jewels valued at 88 million euros ($102 million) — a high-profile heist that sparked a national reckoning and stunned the world. 

BRAZEN LOUVRE ROBBERY CREW MAY HAVE BEEN HIRED BY COLLECTOR, PROSECUTOR SAYS

police car parked outside Louvre Museum

A police car parks in the courtyard of the Louvre Museum, one week after the robbery, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

The crew of thieves used a basket lift to scale the Louvre’s façade, forced open a window, smashed display cases and fled, according to French officials. The Louvre's director Laurence des Cars acknowledged there was a "terrible failure" in the museum's security.

Beccuau said investigators from a special police unit in charge of armed robberies, serious burglaries and art thefts made the arrests. She said the premature leak of information could hinder the work of over 100 investigators "mobilized to recover the stolen jewels and apprehend all of the perpetrators." 

Beccuau said further details will be unveiled after the suspects’ custody period ends.

Police and moving lift outside the Louvre Museum following jewel heist in Paris.

Police secured the area outside the Louvre Museum in Paris last week, where burglars used a truck-mounted moving lift to reach a second-floor window and steal royal jewelry valued at more than $100 million. (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images)

LOUVRE DIRECTOR GRILLED ON SPECTACULAR SECURITY FAILURES, INCLUDING CAMERA POINTING AWAY FROM KEY BALCONY

French Interior minister Laurent Nunez praised the investigators for their tireless work, adding that they always had his "full confidence."

police officers in uniform standing outside the Louvre

Police officers stand near the pyramid of the Louvre Museum after the theft of crown jewels on Oct. 19, 2025. (Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters)

The thieves slipped away with a total of eight objects, including a sapphire diadem, necklace and single earring from a set linked to 19th-century queens Marie-Amélie and Hortense. They also stole an emerald necklace and earrings tied to Empress Marie-Louise, Napoleon Bonaparte’s second wife, and a reliquary brooch. Empress Eugénie’s diamond diadem and her large corsage-bow brooch — an imperial ensemble of rare craftsmanship — were also part of the loot.

Eugénie’s emerald-set imperial crown with more than 1,300 diamonds was later found outside the museum, damaged but recoverable.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

