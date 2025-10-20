Expand / Collapse search
France

Brazen Louvre robbery crew may have been hired by collector, prosecutor says

Paris prosecutor explores organized crime theory after masked robbers steal French jewels in 7-minute heist

By Bonny Chu , Ronn Blitzer Fox News
Louvre Museum jewel heist 'right out of a movie' Video

Louvre Museum jewel heist 'right out of a movie'

Fox News senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot reports on the the ongoing police investigation into a jewel heist at the Louvre Museum in Paris.

The thieves who brazenly robbed the Louvre Museum in Paris and stole priceless jewelry in one of the most daring museum heists in recent memory may have been hired by a private collector, officials said.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau told local media that investigators believe the robbers, who carried out the raid in just seven minutes in broad daylight Sunday, may have been commissioned by a collector or purely motivated by the value of the jewels and precious metals, Reuters reported.

"We’re looking at the hypothesis of organized crime," Beccuau told BFM TV, noting that the thieves could be professionals operating on spec for a buyer.  

Beccuau added that if a collector did commission the heist, there is hope that the stolen pieces will remain intact and well-preserved until recovered, the outlet reported. If the thieves acted independently, they may have targeted the jewels for their potential use in laundering criminal proceeds.

police officers in uniform standing outside the Louvre

Police officers stand near the pyramid of the Louvre Museum after reports of a robbery, in Paris, France, on Oct. 19, 2025. (Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes)

"Nowadays, anything can be linked to drug trafficking, given the significant sums of money obtained from drug trafficking," Beccuau said, according to Reuters.

Investigators are keeping all leads open, but foreign interference has reportedly been largely ruled out in the case.

  • Priceless jewelry stolen from the Louvre in a heist
    Image 1 of 12

    A crown worn by French Empress Eugenie, which was targeted by thieves during a heist at Paris' Louvre Museum on Oct. 19, 2025 but was dropped during their escape, on display in this undated still frame from a video. (Louvre Museum/Handout via Reuters)

  • Priceless jewelry stolen from the Louvre in a heist
    Image 2 of 12

    A jewel-encrusted brooch worn by French Empress Eugenie, which was among the items stolen by thieves during a heist at Paris' Louvre Museum on Oct. 19, 2025, on display in this undated still frame from a video. (Louvre Museum/Handout via Reuters)

  • Priceless jewelry stolen from the Louvre in a heist
    Image 3 of 12

    Sets of sumptuous jewelry are on display at the Louvre Museum on April 27, 2025, in Paris, France. The world-renowned Louvre Museum in Paris was shut on Oct. 19 after several pieces of invaluable jewelry were stolen in a brazen robbery. (Zhang Weiguo/VCG via AP)

  • Priceless jewelry stolen from the Louvre in a heist
    Image 4 of 12

    The Empress Eugénie's crown is exhibited at the Louvre Museum on April 27, 2025, in Paris, France. The world-renowned Louvre Museum in Paris was shut on Oct. 19 after several pieces of invaluable jewelry were stolen in a brazen robbery.  (Zhang Weiguo/VCG via AP)

  • Priceless jewelry stolen from the Louvre in a heist
    Image 5 of 12

    Sets of sumptuous jewelry are on display at the Louvre Museum on April 27, 2025, in Paris, France. The world-renowned Louvre Museum in Paris was shut on Oct. 19 after several pieces of invaluable jewelry were stolen in a brazen robbery. (Zhang Weiguo/VCG via AP)

  • Priceless jewelry stolen from the Louvre in a heist
    Image 6 of 12

    The bodice knot of Empress Eugenie. (Stéphane Maréchalle/RMN-Grand Palais)

  • Priceless jewelry stolen from the Louvre in a heist
    Image 7 of 12

    The bodice knot of Empress Eugenie. (Stéphane Maréchalle/RMN-Grand Palais)

  • Priceless jewelry stolen from the Louvre in a heist
    Image 8 of 12

    A tiara belonging to Empress Eugenie, wife of Napoleon III. (Stéphane Maréchalle/RMN-Grand Palais)

  • Priceless jewelry stolen from the Louvre in a heist
    Image 9 of 12

    An emerald necklace and earrings belonging to Marie-Louise, Napoleon Boneparte’s second wife. (Stéphane Maréchalle/RMN-Grand Palais)

  • Priceless jewelry stolen from the Louvre in a heist
    Image 10 of 12

    A diamond and sapphire tiara belonging to Queen Marie-Amelie, the last queen of France, and Queen Hortense. (Stéphane Maréchalle/RMN-Grand Palais)

  • Priceless jewelry stolen from the Louvre in a heist
    Image 11 of 12

    Diamond and sapphire  earrings belonging to Queen Marie-Amelie, the last queen of France, and Queen Hortense. (Stéphane Maréchalle/RMN-Grand Palais)

  • Priceless jewelry stolen from the Louvre in a heist
    Image 12 of 12

    A diamond and sapphire necklace belonging to Queen Marie-Amelie, the last queen of France, and Queen Hortense. (Stéphane Maréchalle/RMN-Grand Palais)

Former jewel thief Larry Lawton, who now assists police on such investigations, told Fox News that the operation "had to be an inside job" or the thieves must have "had inside information."

"How did they know how thick the glass was, whether there was an alarm on there?" Lawton asked. 

Lawton added that if he were the thieves, he would not immediately sell the items to avoid detection.

"I might put them and stash them somewhere no one knows, wait a year or two," Lawton said, adding that companies would eventually give out a reward "with no questions asked." 

"They’ll put up a million dollars for this … obviously they want their jewels back," he said.

Former jewel thief reveals inside details of how Lourve heist was pulled off Video

The Louvre, the world’s most-visited museum, announced it would remain closed on Monday following Sunday’s daring theft.

Masked thieves disguised as construction workers struck in front of visitors and staff Sunday morning, a period described as one of the museum’s most chaotic, authorities said. Officials said thieves extended a basket lift to a window and smashed it open with an angle grinder. They reportedly used a disc cutter to slice through glass panes protecting the jewels. 

louvre museum building

Thieves executed a daytime heist at the Louvre Museum, stealing French crown jewels. (Thibault Camus : AP)

A total of nine objects were targeted, eight of which were stolen, officials said. The thieves failed to take the ninth item, the crown of Napoleon III’s wife, Empress Eugenie, during their escape. 

The crown alone is worth tens of millions of euros, though experts say it is not the most significant piece.

Authorities have not yet identified the robbers, who made their escape on motorbikes.

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.

