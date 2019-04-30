Men arrested after bodies of 2 women discovered in freezer at London home

Two men have been arrested after the bodies of two women were discovered in the freezer at a London area home last week, officials said.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in news release a 34-year-old man was arrest Tuesday on suspicion of murder, a day after a 50-year-old man was also detained.

"We have specialist detectives working round the clock on this case, which naturally has caused a great deal of concern in the local community," Detective Superintendent Paul Monk from the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Monk, who said there is a "large crime scene" at the home in east London, said the two men were arrested at two separate addresses in west and east London.

“Our priority at this stage is of course to identify the victims so we can trace and update next of kin," Monk said. "We have experienced family liaison officers able to offer support and assist them at what will be a very difficult time."

Neighbors told Sky News the older suspect had lived at the home and was disabled. Authorities had originally responded to the home around 11:45 a.m. on Friday on a welfare check out of concerns of the male resident.

The home on Tuesday had a window boarded up, with another covered by a tarp as investigators were still going through the structure.

Monk said that police expected to be there "for some time" as the investigation continues. Authorities are also working to identify the two bodies discovered inside.