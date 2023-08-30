Expand / Collapse search
China

Freefall: Elevator suddenly takes plunge in China apartment building, injuring three people

The property will cover medical expenses for those injured, state media reported

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
An elevator in China took a sudden drop on Aug. 26, sending three people to the hospital in an apartment building.

An elevator in China took a sudden drop on Aug. 26, sending three people to the hospital in an apartment building.

The incident happened in a residential building of Zhongfang Ruizhi International Community, Furong District, Changsha City on Aug. 25 at around 8:00 p.m., according to state media.

The outlet reported that three people were taken to a local hospital after nearly an hour of rescue attempts.

As of Monday, two people were still hospitalized.

The incident happened in a residential building of Zhongfang Ruizhi International Community, Furong District, Changsha City on Aug. 25 at around 8:00 p.m., according to state media.

Mr. Li, an apartment owner inside the elevator at the time of the incident, told a local news outlet that it suddenly went up and then down.

"The elevator suddenly stopped when it went down and got stuck," said Li. "I hurried to press the other floors. The buttons did not respond, and then all the buttons went out in an instant."

"At that time, I felt the sky spinning. All three of us flew up and then hit the floor again," he added. "My injury was the lightest. I had a slight bruise on my thigh. The other two owners were unable to move at that time, and they were ready to save themselves at that time."

The outlet reported that three people were taken to a local hospital after nearly an hour of rescue attempts.

State media reports the property said it would cover the medical expenses for the three people injured.

Mrs. Wu, whose husband was inside the elevator said it was like riding a "roller coaster," saying "the whole thing was weightless."

Wu said her husband had broken two bones in his waist.

An elevator in China took a sudden drop on Aug. 26, sending three people to the hospital in an apartment building. (Asiawire)

"If the old man and the child were in the elevator at the time of the incident, I couldn't imagine it," she said.

The elevator passed its most recent inspection on Aug. 17. 

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.