Freak August hailstorm causes chaos as snowplows take to streets in summer

Germany experienced two freak hailstorms while wildfires ravage parts of Europe

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
Germany experienced a freak hailstorm over the weekend, and up to a foot of hailstones piled up in the streets. 

Officials in the city of Reutlingen deployed snowplows and about 250 firefighters Friday to help clear the roads. 

The Echaz River, which runs through the city, rose by five feet in five minutes and briefly burst its banks due to the ice, the Independent reported. 

The ice blocked storm drains, causing water to flood underground garages and basements. The fire brigades worked to pump the water as soon as possible. 

hail from summer storm on ground in Germany

Hailstones and leaves torn off by the storm sit on the ground below the "Tübinger Tor" in Reutlingen. The previous day, a storm with rain and hail passed over the city.  (Thomas Warnack/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Trees were also uprooted and gardens wrecked by the sudden ice. 

Authorities said the storm was "localized" and "heavy." Images showed cars buried up to the tops of their tires in ice and water. 

hail dumped from plow into dump truck

A snowplow picks up hail on the streets in Reutlingen in southern Germany Aug. 4, 2023, after a heavy hailstorm hit the city.  (NEWS5/AFP via Getty Images)

One video circulating online showed a mailman riding his bike and trying to navigate piles of ice created by the street clearances, The Telegraph reported. 

The hailstorm occurred in the southwest, while in Bavaria, just to the east, officials reported temperatures of around 100 degrees Fahrenheit. 

pile of hail on European street

Heaps of hailstones on the ground in Reutlingen. The day before, a storm with rain and hail hit the city.  (Thomas Warnack/picture alliance via Getty Images)

A hailstorm hit Germany two weeks earlier, covering the middle of the country with heavy rain and hail that similarly cause flooding, German outlet DW reported. 

Hail stones on ground

Hailstones and leaves on the ground in Reutlingen after a rain and hailstorm. (Thomas Warnack/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The storm was so severe and the damage so unexpected officials stopped train service between major cities like Frankfurt and Hanover, and some trains were converted to overnight accommodation for stranded passengers. 

Roofs of homes in the town of Waldeck am Edersee were ripped off and trees torn down by the storm. 

Experts have lumped the storms into a series of ongoing and extreme weather conditions across Europe, which have caused severe wildfires in Greece and Italy while Britain and Ireland suffer heavy flooding from torrential rainfall. 

