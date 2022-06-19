France's Macron projected to lose centrist parliamentary alliance in election

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

French President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist parliamentary alliance is projected to lose its majority in the final round of the country's parliamentary election.

Projections on Sunday show that candidates backed by Macron's alliance are expected to win somewhere between 200 and 250 seats, which is less than the 289 that would give the alliance a majority within the national assembly. The projections are based on partial results.

Meanwhile, the far-right National Rally, led by Marine Le Pen, is expected to make major gains in the election, potentially winning more than 80 seats, which is an increase from their eight seats previously.

The country's hard left, which include the Socialists and the Greens, is expected to have between 150 to 200 seats and become the man opposition.

UKRAINE: FRANCE, GERMANY, ITALY, POLAND LEADERS SET TO MEET ZELENSKYY IN KYIV AS AIR RAID SIRENS RING OUT

The results are expected to make Macron's agenda much harder to implement, which include tax cuts and raising the retirement age from 62 to 65.

Le Penn, who lost in the country's presidential election in May, says that the "Macron adventure has reached its end," adding that the upcoming group of National Rally lawmakers "will be by far the biggest of the history of our political family."

Jordan Bardella, the acting president of National Rally, said that his party's results are comparable to a "tsunami."

Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of the leftist coalition, called the results a "failure" for Macron.

FRANCE PRESIDENT MACRON’S CENTRIST PARTY POISED TO KEEP MAJORITY IN PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS

"It’s the electoral failure of Macronism," Mélenchon said.

Olivia Grégoire, a spokesperson for Macron, said on television that "we’ve known better evenings."

"This is a disappointing top position, but still a top position," she said.

Macron's centrist alliance will now be forced to negotiate with other legislators as a result of the election.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to France 24, the country is facing its highest-ever abstention rate of citizens going to the polls during the first round of voting in the parliamentary election, with 52.49% of voters deciding to stay home.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.