France
France's Macron projected to lose centrist parliamentary alliance in election

France's National Rally, led by Marine Le Pen, is expected to make huge gains

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
French President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist parliamentary alliance is projected to lose its majority in the final round of the country's parliamentary election. 

Projections on Sunday show that candidates backed by Macron's alliance are expected to win somewhere between 200 and 250 seats, which is less than the 289 that would give the alliance a majority within the national assembly. The projections are based on partial results.

Meanwhile, the far-right National Rally, led by Marine Le Pen, is expected to make major gains in the election, potentially winning more than 80 seats, which is an increase from their eight seats previously.

The country's hard left, which include the Socialists and the Greens, is expected to have between 150 to 200 seats and become the man opposition.

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech at the GE Steam Power System main production site for its nuclear turbine systems in Belfort, eastern France, Feb. 10, 2022. 

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech at the GE Steam Power System main production site for its nuclear turbine systems in Belfort, eastern France, Feb. 10, 2022.  (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, Pool, File)

The results are expected to make Macron's agenda much harder to implement, which include tax cuts and raising the retirement age from 62 to 65.

Le Penn, who lost in the country's presidential election in May, says that the "Macron adventure has reached its end," adding that the upcoming group of National Rally lawmakers "will be by far the biggest of the history of our political family."

Jordan Bardella, the acting president of National Rally, said that his party's results are comparable to a "tsunami."

Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of the leftist coalition, called the results a "failure" for Macron.

Far-right leader and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, Marine Le Pen, addresses supporters after exit poll results of the first round of the presidential election were announced at her election day headquarters in Henin-Beaumont, northern France, Sunday, April 23, 2017. Polling agency projections show far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron leading in the first-round French presidential election.

Far-right leader and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, Marine Le Pen, addresses supporters after exit poll results of the first round of the presidential election were announced at her election day headquarters in Henin-Beaumont, northern France, Sunday, April 23, 2017. Polling agency projections show far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron leading in the first-round French presidential election. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

"It’s the electoral failure of Macronism," Mélenchon said.

Olivia Grégoire, a spokesperson for Macron, said on television that "we’ve known better evenings."

"This is a disappointing top position, but still a top position," she said.

Macron's centrist alliance will now be forced to negotiate with other legislators as a result of the election.

According to France 24, the country is facing its highest-ever abstention rate of citizens going to the polls during the first round of voting in the parliamentary election, with 52.49% of voters deciding to stay home.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.