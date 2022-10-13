Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World
Published

France starts exporting gas to Germany amid energy crisis

French officials have expressed concerns over shortages during the winter as 25 of France's 56 nuclear reactors are shut down

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

France has for the first time started conveying natural gas to Germany, French gas network operator GRTgaz said Thursday, as Berlin strives to diversify its energy supply following the interruption of Russian gas deliveries.

GRTgaz said in a statement the gas pipeline connecting both countries at the French border village of Obergailbach has began [sic] delivering an initial daily capacity of 31 gigawatt-hours.

The amount expected to eventually increase to a daily maximum of 100 gigawatt-hours, representing less than 2% of Germany's overall gas consumption, according to figures from the French Ministry for Energy Transition.

GRETA THUNBERG REVERSES COURSE ON NUCLEAR POWER, ARGUES GERMANY IS MAKING A MISTAKE BY TAKING PLANTS OFFLINE

The head of Germany’s network regulatory agency, Klaus Mueller thanked GRTGaz in French in a Tweet Thursday, adding that "French gas deliveries via Saarland help Germany’s supply security."

  • Oil refinery in Germany
    Image 1 of 2

    The facilities of the oil refinery on the industrial site of PCK-Raffinerie GmbH, jointly owned by Rosneft, are illuminated in the evening in Schwedt, Germany, on May 4, 2022. The German government says it is taking control of Russian oil giant Rosneft’s subsidiary in Germany, citing the need to ensure continued operations at three oil refineries in the country. The Economy Ministry said in a statement Friday, Sept. 16, that Rosneft Deutschland GmbH and RN Refining &amp;amp; Marketing GmbH will be put under the control of Germany’s Federal Network Agency.  (Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP)

  • French gas pipe
    Image 2 of 2

    Pipelines are pictured in a gaz terminal Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 in Obergailbach, eastern France. France has for the first time started conveying natural gas to Germany, French gas network operator GRTgaz said Thursday, as Berlin strives to diversify its energy supply following the interruption of Russian gas deliveries. GRTgaz said in a statement the gas pipeline connecting both countries at the French border village of Obergailbach has began delivering an initial daily capacity of 31 gigawatt-hours.  (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Although Germany’s gas storage facilities are now nearly 95% full, officials say citizens will still need to save gas this winter.

BIDEN ADMIN OFFICIAL PRIVATELY BRIEFED FORMER EMPLOYERS' DONORS ON ENERGY POLICY, TEXT MESSAGES SHOW

The move comes as Germany and other European countries seek to diversify gas imports after Russia choked off the supplies of cheap natural gas that the continent depended on for years to run factories, generate electricity and heat homes.

Pipelines and tanks are pictured in a gas terminal Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 in Obergailbach, eastern France. France has for the first time started conveying natural gas to Germany, French gas network operator GRTgaz said Thursday, as Berlin strives to diversify its energy supply following the interruption of Russian gas deliveries. GRTgaz said in a statement the gas pipeline connecting both countries at the French border village of Obergailbach has began delivering an initial daily capacity of 31 gigawatt-hours. 

Pipelines and tanks are pictured in a gas terminal Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 in Obergailbach, eastern France. France has for the first time started conveying natural gas to Germany, French gas network operator GRTgaz said Thursday, as Berlin strives to diversify its energy supply following the interruption of Russian gas deliveries. GRTgaz said in a statement the gas pipeline connecting both countries at the French border village of Obergailbach has began delivering an initial daily capacity of 31 gigawatt-hours.  (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

French President Emmanuel Macron announced last month that France and Germany agreed to an energy solidarity deal. France would help Germany with gas supply, while Germany would generate more electricity to supply France during times of peak consumption.

FRENCH GOVERNMENT ORDERS ESSO GAS DEPOT WORKERS TO GUARANTEE FUEL SUPPLIES

The French government has expressed concerns over potential electricity shortages during the winter as 25 of France's 56 nuclear reactors are now shut down for usual maintenance and, in some cases, to repair corrosion problems. The government said that EDF, which is operating France's nuclear plants, committed to restart all of them by this winter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP