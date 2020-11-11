Expand / Collapse search
Published
Last Update

Several wounded in explosion at Saudi cemetery: French officials

Wednesday marks the 102nd anniversary of the armistice ending World War I

French officials say multiple people were wounded on Wednesday when an explosive device hit a ceremony commemorating the end of World War I at a cemetery in the Saudi Arabian city of Jiddah.

The officials from the French Foreign Ministry said that several countries had representatives at the ceremony, held at a cemetery for non-Muslim dead. The identities of the victims were unclear.

Wednesday marks the 102nd anniversary of the armistice ending World War I and is commemorated in several European countries. The French officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

MAN ARRESTED OUTSIDE FRENCH CONSULATE IN SAUDI ARABIA AFTER ATTACKING GUARD: REPORTS

The attack follows on the heels of a stabbing Oct. 29 that slightly wounded a guard at the French Consulate in the city of Jiddah. The stabbing was carried out by a Saudi man, who was arrested. His motives remain unclear.

France has urged its citizens in the kingdom to be “on maximum alert” amid heightened tensions after an assailant decapitated a French middle school teacher who showed caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in class.

The French president’s support for caricatures as a cornerstone of free speech has riled some Muslims who view the depictions as incitement and a form of hate speech.

