France

France lawmakers declare 'battle for free minds' after approving social media ban for children under 15

Macron pushing to fast-track legislation to take effect by September academic year

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
French lawmakers have backed a bill banning social media for children under 15 in what one legislator likened to a "battle for free minds."

The bill, which also bans mobile phones in high schools, passed late Monday by a 130–21 vote. The bill will now head to the Senate for discussion before a final vote.

"With this law, we are setting a clear boundary in society and saying social media is not harmless," French lawmaker Laure Miller told the assembly.

"Our children are reading less, sleeping less, and comparing themselves to one another more," she continued. "This is a battle for free minds."

Child texting on smartphone

French lawmakers described the bill as a "battle for free minds." (iStock)

Macron has pushed lawmakers to fast-track the legislation so that the ban could be in place in time for the start of the next academic year in September.

"Banning social media for those under 15: this is what scientists recommend, and this is what the French people are overwhelmingly calling for," Macron said after the vote. "Because our children’s brains are not for sale — neither to American platforms nor to Chinese networks. Because their dreams must not be dictated by algorithms."

French President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech as he visits the Istres military air force base, southern France, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Philippe Magoni, Pool)

The idea of setting a minimum age for use of the platforms has gained momentum across Europe.

The vote comes days after the British government said it is considering similar restrictions as it tightens rules to protect children from harmful online content and excessive screen time.

Australia introduced a world-first ban on social media for children under 16 years old in December, restricting access to platforms such as Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.

Young students looking at smartphones while walking

France’s health watchdog warned of links between heavy social media use and reduced self-esteem, as well as increased exposure to content tied to risky behaviors, including self-harm, drug use and suicide. (Nimito/Getty Images)

France’s health watchdog reports that one in two teenagers spends between two and five hours a day on a smartphone. A December report found that about 90% of children ages 12 to 17 use smartphones daily to access the internet, with 58% using them for social media.

The agency warned of links between heavy social media use and reduced self-esteem, as well as increased exposure to content tied to risky behaviors, including self-harm, drug use and suicide.

Fox News Digital’s Bonny Chu and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

