Macron says children's brains are 'not for sale,' urges fast-track to ban social media for kids under 15

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

France is moving toward banning social media for children under 15, with President Emmanuel Macron urging lawmakers to rush the legislation as countries worldwide tighten controls on kids’ screen time.

In a video released late Saturday by broadcaster BFM-TV, Macron said he has directed his government to use an accelerated legislative process so the bill can clear Parliament and be approved by the Senate by the start of the next school year in September.

"The brains of our children and our teenagers are not for sale," Macron said. "The emotions of our children and our teenagers are not for sale or to be manipulated. Neither by American platforms, nor by Chinese algorithms."

Macron’s push comes days after the British government said it is considering similar restrictions as it tightens rules to protect children from harmful online content and excessive screen time.

PROTECTING KIDS FROM AI CHATBOTS: WHAT THE GUARD ACT MEANS

France’s health watchdog reports that one in two teenagers spends between two and five hours a day on a smartphone. A December report found about 90% of children ages 12 to 17 use smartphones daily to access the internet, with 58% using them for social media.

The agency warned of links between heavy social media use and reduced self-esteem, as well as increased exposure to content tied to risky behaviors, including self-harm, drug use and suicide.

Several French families have sued TikTok, alleging the platform exposed teens to harmful content connected to suicides.

LAWMAKERS UNVEIL BIPARTISAN GUARD ACT AFTER PARENTS BLAME AI CHATBOTS FOR TEEN SUICIDES, VIOLENCE

Macron’s office told The Associated Press the video message was addressed to lawmaker Laure Miller, who is sponsoring the bill set for public debate Monday.

"We are banning social media for under-15s, and we are going to ban mobile phones in our high schools," Macron said. "I believe this is a clear rule. Clear for our teenagers, clear for families, clear for teachers, and we are moving forward."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The move would follow Australia’s lead after the country introduced a world-first ban on social media for children under 16 years old in December, restricting access to platforms such as Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.

Fox News Digital’s Bonny Chu and The Associated Press contributed to this report.