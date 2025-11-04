Protecting kids from AI chatbots: What the GUARD Act means

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new bipartisan bill introduced by Sens. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., would bar minors (under 18) from interacting with certain AI chatbots. It taps into growing alarm about children using "AI companions" and the risks these systems may pose.

What's the deal with the proposed GUARD Act?

Here are some of the key features of the proposed Guard Act:

AI companies would be required to verify user age with "reasonable age-verification measures" (for example, a government ID) rather than simply asking for a birthdate.

with "reasonable age-verification measures" (for example, a government ID) rather than simply asking for a birthdate. If a user is found to be under 18, a company must prohibit them from accessing an "AI companion."

The bill also mandates that chatbots clearly disclose they are not human and do not hold professional credentials (therapy, medical, legal) in every conversation.

and do not hold professional credentials (therapy, medical, legal) in every conversation. It creates new criminal and civil penalties for companies that knowingly provide chatbots to minors that solicit or facilitate sexual content, self-harm or violence.

The motivation: lawmakers cite testimony of parents, child welfare experts and growing lawsuits alleging that some chatbots manipulated minors, encouraged self-harm or worse. The basic framework of the GUARD Act is clear, but the details reveal how extensive its reach could be for tech companies and families alike.

META AI DOCS EXPOSED, ALLOWING CHATBOTS TO FLIRT WITH KIDS

Why is this such a big deal?

This bill is more than another piece of tech regulation. It sits at the center of a growing debate over how far artificial intelligence should reach into children's lives.

Rapid AI growth + child safety concerns

AI chatbots are no longer toys. Many kids are using them. Hawley cited more than 70 percent of American children engaging with these products. These chatbots can provide human-like responses, emotional mimicry and sometimes invite ongoing conversations. For minors, these interactions can blur boundaries between machine and human, and they may seek guidance or emotional connection from an algorithm rather than a real person.

Legal, ethical and technological stakes

If this bill passes, it could reshape how the AI industry manages minors, age verification, disclosures and liability. It shows that Congress is ready to move away from voluntary self-regulation and toward firm guardrails when children are involved. The proposal may also open the door for similar laws in other high-risk areas, such as mental health bots and educational assistants. Overall, it marks a shift from waiting to see how AI develops to acting now to protect young users.

Industry pushback and innovation concerns

Some tech companies argue that such regulation could stifle innovation, limit beneficial uses of conversational AI (education, mental-health support for older teens) or impose heavy compliance burdens. This tension between safety and innovation is at the heart of the debate.

What the GUARD Act requires from AI companies

If passed, the GUARD Act would impose strict federal standards on how AI companies design, verify and manage their chatbots, especially when minors are involved. The bill outlines several key obligations aimed at protecting children and holding companies accountable for harmful interactions.

The first major requirement centers on age verification . Companies must use reliable methods such as government-issued identification or other proven tools to confirm that a user is at least 18 years old. Simply asking for a birthdate is no longer enough.

The second rule involves clear disclosures. Every chatbot must tell users at the start of each conversation, and at regular intervals, that it is an artificial intelligence system, not a human being. The chatbot must also clarify that it does not hold professional credentials such as medical, legal or therapeutic licenses.

. Every chatbot must tell users at the start of each conversation, and at regular intervals, that it is an artificial intelligence system, not a human being. The chatbot must also clarify that it does not hold professional credentials such as medical, legal or therapeutic licenses. Another provision establishes an access ban for minors . If a user is verified as under 18, the company must block access to any "AI companion" feature that simulates friendship, therapy or emotional communication.

. If a user is verified as under 18, the company must block access to any "AI companion" feature that simulates friendship, therapy or emotional communication. The bill also introduces civil and criminal penalties for companies that violate these rules. Any chatbot that encourages or engages in sexually explicit conversations with minors, promotes self-harm or incites violence could trigger significant fines or legal consequences.

for companies that violate these rules. Any chatbot that encourages or engages in sexually explicit conversations with minors, promotes self-harm or incites violence could trigger significant fines or legal consequences. Finally, the GUARD Act defines an AI companion as a system designed to foster interpersonal or emotional interaction with users, such as friendship or therapeutic dialogue. This definition makes it clear that the law targets chatbots capable of forming human-like connections, not limited-purpose assistants.

OHIO LAWMAKER PROPOSES COMPREHENSIVE BAN ON MARRYING AI SYSTEMS AND GRANTING LEGAL PERSONHOOD

How to stay safe in the meantime

Technology often moves faster than laws, which means families, schools and caregivers must take the lead in protecting young users right now. These steps can help create safer online habits while lawmakers debate how to regulate AI chatbots.

1) Know which bots your kids use

Start by finding out which chatbots your kids talk to and what those bots are designed for. Some are made for entertainment or education, while others focus on emotional support or companionship. Understanding each bot's purpose helps you spot when a tool crosses from harmless fun into something more personal or manipulative.

2) Set clear rules about interaction

Even if a chatbot is labeled safe, decide together when and how it can be used. Encourage open communication by asking your child to show you their chats and explain what they like about them. Framing this as curiosity, not control, builds trust and keeps the conversation ongoing.

3) Use parental controls and age filters

Take advantage of built-in safety features whenever possible. Turn on parental controls, activate kid-friendly modes and block apps that allow private or unmonitored chats. Small settings changes can make a big difference in reducing exposure to harmful or suggestive content.

4) Teach children that bots are not humans

Remind kids that even the most advanced chatbot is still software. It can mimic empathy, but does not understand or care in a human sense. Help them recognize that advice about mental health, relationships or safety should always come from trusted adults, not from an algorithm.

5) Watch for warning signs

Stay alert for changes in behavior that could signal a problem. If a child becomes withdrawn, spends long hours chatting privately with a bot or repeats harmful ideas, step in early. Talk openly about what is happening, and if necessary, seek professional help.

6) Stay informed as the laws evolve

Regulations such as the GUARD Act and new state measures, including California's SB 243, are still taking shape. Keep up with updates so you know what protections exist and which questions to ask app developers or schools. Awareness is the first line of defense in a fast-moving digital world.

Kurt's key takeaways

The GUARD Act represents a bold step toward regulating the intersection of minors and AI chatbots. It reflects growing concern that unmoderated AI companionship might harm vulnerable users, especially children. Of course, regulation alone won't solve all problems, industry practices, platform design, parental involvement and education all matter. But this bill signals that the era of "build it and see what happens" for conversational AI may be ending when children are involved. As technology continues to evolve, our laws and our personal practices must evolve too. For now, staying informed, setting boundaries and treating chatbot interactions with the same scrutiny we treat human ones can make a real difference.

If a law like the GUARD Act becomes reality, should we expect similar regulation for all emotional AI tools aimed at kids (tutors, virtual friends, games) or are chatbots fundamentally different? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com .

