France launches new airstrikes on Raqqa, destroys command post
PARIS – France has fired new airstrikes on the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa in Syria, days after deadly attacks in Paris linked to the group.
The strikes early Tuesday destroyed a command post and training camp, military spokesman Col Gilles Jaron said.
France conducted sweeping raids Sunday night on Raqqa and the French president is calling for strégthened international coordination against IS after attacks killed at least 129 people around Paris on Friday.