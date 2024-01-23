Expand / Collapse search
Caribbean

Former diplomat murdered near Haitian airport

Claude Joazard, ex-vice consul to the Dominican Republic, was fatally shot in Cap-Haïtien

Associated Press
Published
A former Haitian vice-consul to the Dominican Republic was gunned down near an airport in northern Haiti, a police official told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

6 NUNS KIDNAPPED IN GANG-DOMINATED HAITI

Claude Joazard, a doctor and former senatorial candidate, was killed Sunday near the airport in the northern coastal city of Cap-Haïtien, said police spokesman Inspector Arold Jean.

Haitian flag

The Haitian flag is hoisted against a clear sky at the site of the presidential palace, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, April 19, 2011. (Photo by THONY BELIZAIRE/AFP via Getty Images)

Joazard was a former diplomat to the Dominican Republic town of Dajabon, located near the border that the countries share on the island of Hispaniola.

It wasn’t immediately clear what motivated the shooting. No one has been arrested.

Gangs have been blamed for killing more than 4,000 people across Haiti last year, according to U.N. statistics.