Former British home secretary Suella Braverman accuses PM Sunak of betraying promises in resignation letter

Britain's former home secretary issued a scathing letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak a day after she was fired following her criticism of authorities for applying a "double standard" to pro-Palestinian supporters.

In her letter, Suella Braverman accused Sunak of failing to keep his promises on immigration and failing "to rise to the challenge posed by the increasingly vicious antisemitism and extremism displayed on our streets."

"I have become hoarse urging you to consider legislation to ban the hate marches and help stem the rising tide of racism, intimidation and terrorist glorification threatening community cohesion," she wrote.

Sunak has used "wishful thinking" to "avoid having to make hard choices", Braverman wrote.

She said she outlined several conditions, which she said Sunak agreed to, when she agreed to serve as home secretary in October 2022, including reducing illegal immigration and empowering parents to know what is being taught to their children.

The agreement included "firm assurances" on cutting legal migration, inserting measures to override the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) into legislation to stop small boat crossings, delivering key Brexit legislation and issuing guidance to schools on protecting biological sex and safeguarding single-sex spaces, the letter said.

Sunak has repeatedly betrayed his pledge to stop boats of illegal immigrants from coming into the United Kingdom, among other policies, Braverman wrote.

"Either your distinctive style of government means you are incapable of doing so," she wrote. "Or, as I must surely conclude now, you never had any intention of keeping your promises."

"Someone needs to be honest: your plan is not working, we have endured record election defeats, your resets have failed and we are running out of time. You need to change course urgently," she added.

Braverman was fired this week after opponents accused her of stoking tensions ahead of pro-Palestinian marches in London. She claimed the police had applied a double standard to pro-Palestinian protesters and were not enforcing the law.

Her firing came as former British Prime Minister David Cameron made a surprise return to the upper levels of Britain's government this week.