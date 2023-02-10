Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Algeria
Published

Former Algerian president's brother gets 12 years for corruption

Said Bouteflika was once one of Algeria's most powerful men

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Algerian court has imposed a 12-year prison sentence on the younger brother of the country's late President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, after convicting him of corruption under his brother's 20-year rule.

ALGERIA'S ARMY CHIEF ON OFFICIAL DISCREET VISIT TO FRANCE

Once seen as one of Algeria's most powerful men, Said Bouteflika was an unofficial counsellor to the president — who died in 2021, about two years after a pro-democracy movement forced him from office.

The brother of a deceased Algerian president has been sentenced to 12 years in prison on corruption charges.

The brother of a deceased Algerian president has been sentenced to 12 years in prison on corruption charges. (Fox News)

The Algiers court late Wednesday also fined Said Bouteflika, 65, more than $500,000. In addition to the ex-leader's brother, the court convicted of corruption and imposed prison sentences on the former chief of the Algerian employers’ association and three business magnates, among others.

FORMER MEXICAN SECURITY CZAR EMBEZZLED UP TO $746M, AUTHORITIES CLAIM

Said Bouteflika was accused of being at the center of a system that bred new wealth for politicians and industrialists in the gas-rich North African country.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After his brother, the president, was removed from office under pressure from the pro-democracy Hirak movement and the army, a series of arrests was put in motion under an anti-corruption drive. Among those currently detained are three former prime ministers, several former ministers, lawmakers and businessmen, all suspected of corruption. Others fled the country.