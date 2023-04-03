Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Africa
Published

Flooded pits in Burundi kill at least 13 gold miners

Miners could not be saved after pits collapsed Friday night amid torrential rainfall

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An official in Burundi says the bodies of 13 gold miners have been recovered from two pits in which they were trapped by flood water.

Nicodème Ndahabonyimana, a district administrator in the northwestern province of Cibitoke, said the miners could not be saved after the pits collapsed Friday night amid torrential rainfall.

The bodies of two other miners who were missing and presumed dead have not been recovered, he said, urging artisanal miners to avoid pits during the rainy season.

THIRD ROUND OF KENYAN ANTI-GOVERNMENT PROTESTS BEGINS DESPITE LEGAL CRACKDOWN

Officials in Burundi said the bodies of at least 13 gold miners who were killed in flooded pits were recovered.

Officials in Burundi said the bodies of at least 13 gold miners who were killed in flooded pits were recovered. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police and other authorities on Saturday unsuccessfully tried to extract the miners from the pits, flooded with water from the overflowing Rugogo river.

Such mining disasters are frequently reported in Burundi's northwest and northeast, where people mining illegally prefer nighttime work to escape the oversight of authorities.