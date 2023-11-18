Expand / Collapse search
Families of Israeli hostages march towards Jerusalem demanding action from government

Hostage families are pressuring Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for more information regarding the rescue of their relatives

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Tens of thousands of Israeli supporters marched from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem this week in protest of government inaction on rescuing hostages. 

Families of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas were the focal point of the support as the procession marched over the course of three days. 

The march is set to end on Saturday in front of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence.

Israel march protest Jerusalem

Israelis hold the Israeli flag, placards and images of hostages held in the Gaza Strip since the October 7 attack by Hamas militants in southern Israel, during a protest calling for their release outside the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.  (GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP via Getty Images)

There remain up to 238 Hamas hostages in Gaza, and 10 of them are believed to be Americans. 

After the protest, the families of Israeli hostages are set to meet with war cabinet Minister Benny Gantz and cabinet observer Minister Gadi Eisenkot.

The families have demanded to meet with Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and cabinet observer Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer — but such requests have been met with silence.

Israel Hamas Conflict protest hostages

Thousands of supporters walk towards the Prime Minister's office on the fifth and final day of the March for the Hostages in Jerusalem.  (Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

During the final leg of the journey, protesters were joined by Opposition Leader Yair Lapid.

Some government officials have attempted to reach out and express sympathy with the march to mixed results.

"I knew it wouldn't be easy to come here. I knew I would get yelled at," cabinet minister Miki Zohar said while engaging with protesters shouting him down. 

Jerusalem protest hostages Israel

Families and supporters of the hostages taken by Hamas in its Oct 7 attack commenced a multi-day march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, where they will demonstrate in front of the Prime Minister's office. According to event organizers over 25,000 participants are  marching. On the night of November 17th the families of hostages were notified there will be a meeting with the Israeli war cabinet, changing the timeline of the march. According to Israeli officials, over 240 hostages are being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.   (Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

"But it doesn't matter. I came here to tell you, as clearly as possible, that we will do everything - everything - to bring everyone home," he continued.

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry claims more than 11,200 Gazans have been killed in the fighting, though they do not distinguish between Palestinian civilians and Hamas terrorists.

Fox News Digital's Anders Hagstrom, Louis Casiano and Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com