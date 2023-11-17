Israeli forces strike Islamic Jihad stronghold in Gaza, kill Hamas terrorists in school
The Israel Defense Forces said it struck an Islamic Jihad stronghold overnight Thursday during continued ground operations in Gaza. Communication systems are down in the Palestinian territory for the second day as U.N. aid agencies warn the Gaza Strip lacks adequate food and clean water. More than 12,000 people have been killed on both sides in the Israel-Hamas war.
The Israel Defense Forces on Friday provided an update on military operations in Gaza overnight, showing weapons it says were recovered from a school.
"Troops located a school in which Hamas terrorists were hiding and eliminated them. They confiscated multiple weapons found at the school," the IDF posted on X.
"In other operations, troops located technological equipment, ammunition and weapons, including Kalashnikov rifles, explosive devices, grenade launchers, vests, RPGs and anti-tank missile launchers," the military added.
Earlier Friday, the military shared an update on humanitarian relief efforts in Gaza as fighting continues in the northern part of the territory.
The IDF said evacuation corridors will remain open for civilians in Jabalia, Al-Daraj, Tuffah and Shuja’iyya until 4:00 p.m. local time.
A "tactical pause" in the fighting will occur between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. in the western Rafah area and the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood, the IDF said.
The Israelis encourage anyone being blocked from evacuation by Hamas terrorists to contact the IDF.
A pro-Palestinian group posted a picture of multiple locations around New York City it alleges are associated with the "genocide" in Gaza.
The group, Within Our Lifetime , posted the map which was later deleted, with a headline of "From Palestine to NYC. Globalize the Intifada," according to the New York Post. The map stated that the locations were considered zones "of direct action."
"Each of the sites on this map is tied to the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the settler-colonization of Palestine. They reflect a network of dispossession, policing, prisons, surveillance, counterinsurgency, war, destruction, imperialism and militarization across the globe, with the mass media complex which manufactures consent for genocide acting as tools of the oppressor. These sites are also multi-purpose assets for some of the system's most powerful perpetrators of violence. May this map serve as a call for every struggle to act in their own interest. As we do so, we uplift one another's struggles and free Palestine from the river to the sea," the map reads.
Among the locations on the map are NBC News Studios, Fox Corp., where Fox News and the New York Post are located, New York Times, Defense Logistics Agency, Meta, and more.
The group describes itself as a "Palestinian-led community organization" with 121,000 followers on Instagram.
Fox News Digital's Adam Sabes contributed to this update.
Israel has reportedly agreed to permit two fuel trucks per day to enter Gaza as requested by U.N. aid agencies, the Times of Israel reports, citing an Israeli official.
The government made the decision based on recommendations from the Israeli military and intelligence agency and at the request of U.S. officials, the report said.
Water and sewer systems trucks will also be permitted to enter Israel " “to enable the minimal maintenance necessary for water, sewer and sanitary systems to prevent pandemics that could spread to the entire area, hurting residents of the Strip as well as our own forces and potentially spreading into Israel as well," the official told the Times of Israel.
The official said the action "will offer Israel the necessary diplomatic maneuvering room to eliminate Hamas.
Israel will monitor the delivery of fuel to Gaza to ensure it does not fall into terrorist hands, according to the report.
Israel has released new photos of what it claims to be a vast tunnel system beneath Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest in Gaza, that Hamas uses for its command center.
The IDF showed photos of weapons recovered from the hospital's radiology department, but the IDF has yet to release evidence of the headquarters they speak of, Fox News' Trey Yingst reported. The White House has confirmed Israeli allegations that Hamas has placed a base beneath Al-Shifa Hospital.
The military earlier said soldiers found the body of a hostage taken in Hamas's Oct. 7 attack on Thursday.
Israeli forces said they found Yehudit Weiss' body in a building adjacent to the Al-Shifa Hospital. The IDF did not offer any details about Weiss beyond her name, but noted that her family has been contacted.
Soldiers searching the building say they also found military equipment including Kalashnikov rifles and RPG's inside.
Weiss was one of roughly 240 people taken hostage by Hamas duirng its Oct. 7 massacre in Israel. She is now among a small number of hostages confirmed to have been killed since Israel's war on Hamas began.
Fox News Digital's Anders Hagstrom and Fox News' Trey Yingst and Dana Karni contributed to this update.
Syria's state news agency said the Israeli military carried out airstrikes that targeted several posts near its capital, Damascus, the Associated Press reported.
The strikes reportedly caused material damage but no casualties.
Syrian media cited an unnamed military officials who said that Syrian air defenses shot down most of the missiles before they hit their targets early Friday.
The Israel Defense Forces have not confirmed the report.
In the weeks since the latest war between Israel and Hamas broke out, Syria reported Israeli airstrikes that hit the international airports in Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo, damaging their runways and putting them out of service.
Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, including attacks on the Damascus and Aleppo airports, but rarely acknowledges or discusses the operations.
U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria have weathered 59 attacks since Oct. 17 from Iran-backed terrorist groups in the region, the Pentagon has said.
The Associated Press contributed to this update.
Underground tunnels and weapons were discovered under three of the largest hospitals in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces said.
Tunnels were found at the Al-Shifa and Rantisi hospitals, the IDF said Friday.
Inside the Al-Quds Hospital, Israeli troops found a large amount of weaponry. An image released by the IDF shows rifles, radios, grenades and other military items in what appeared to be a hospital room.
The IDF also released video footage and images of the two unearthed tunnels.
The footage of the tunnel at Al-Shifa, Gaza’s largest hospital, shows a deep hole in the ground littered with concrete, wood rubble and sand. Israel says Hamas uses the hospitals for military purposes.
The terror group has accused the IDF of targeting hospitals with airstrikes, resulting in thousands of civilian casualties.
Emily Hand, a young girl being held hostage by Hamas, will turn 9 years old on Friday "in the tunnels of Gaza," her grief-stricken father, Thomas Hand, told Fox News Digital in an interview this week in New York City.
"No party. No friends. She won’t even know if it’s day or night. There’s no light down there. So she won’t know it’s her birthday," Hand said.
Her birthday will be marked here in America with billboards that go on display in Times Square and Madison Square Garden in Manhattan at 8 a.m. on Friday.
Emily was only 2½ years old when her own mother died of breast cancer and has been raised by her dad and others in their tightly knit kibbutz since then. She was at a sleepover at a friend’s house in the kibbutz of Be’eri in southern Israel when Hamas launched its Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
Even at nine, she is older than many of the hostages as he youngest was just 9 months old when snatched away as a trophy of terror.
Thomas Hand’s suffering over the past 40 days has made international headlines. He was first told in the days after the terror attack that his little girl was dead and said in one interview that he welcomed it because it was better than her being held captive and tortured by Hamas.
Officials told Hand "in all probability she's in Gaza because there was no blood in the bomb shelter and there was no blood in the house that matched Emily's DNA," he said.
Fox News Digital's Kerry J. Byrne contributed to this report.
The Israel Defense Forces said it struck an Islamic Jihad stronghold overnight Thursday during continued ground operations in Gaza.
Prior to the strike, troops raided and took over a stronghold belonging to the commander of the group's northern command area that contained senior terrorists' offices and a strategic weapons manufacturing site, according to IDF intelligence.
Israeli forces said they found heavy-weight rockets, unmanned aerial vehicles and additional weapons inside the post before the Israeli Air Force conducted a strike on it.
IDF troops also killed an undisclosed number of Hamas terrorists after entering a school in Gaza where they were hiding. "A large number of weapons" was also discovered inside the school, the IDF said.
Targeted raids continued in several areas of Gaza, revealing technological equipment, weapons caches, and additional weapons, including Kalashnikov rifles, explosive devices, grenade launchers, vests, RPGs, and anti-tank missile launchers.
