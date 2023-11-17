Israeli forces strike Islamic Jihad stronghold in Gaza, kill Hamas terrorists in school

The Israel Defense Forces on Friday provided an update on military operations in Gaza overnight, showing weapons it says were recovered from a school.

"Troops located a school in which Hamas terrorists were hiding and eliminated them. They confiscated multiple weapons found at the school," the IDF posted on X.

"In other operations, troops located technological equipment, ammunition and weapons, including Kalashnikov rifles, explosive devices, grenade launchers, vests, RPGs and anti-tank missile launchers," the military added.

Earlier Friday, the military shared an update on humanitarian relief efforts in Gaza as fighting continues in the northern part of the territory.

The IDF said evacuation corridors will remain open for civilians in Jabalia, Al-Daraj, Tuffah and Shuja’iyya until 4:00 p.m. local time.

A "tactical pause" in the fighting will occur between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. in the western Rafah area and the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood, the IDF said.

The Israelis encourage anyone being blocked from evacuation by Hamas terrorists to contact the IDF.